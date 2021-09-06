Europe retains Solheim Cup with 2nd-ever win on US soil

When Salas couldn’t convert a 20-foot uphill birdie putt on the 18th and Castren recovered from a plugged approach shot in the bunker to pour her par putt into the heart of the cup, Europe had its fourth Solheim Cup win in its last six meetings with the Americans.

Europe led from start to finish, seizing a 3-point advantage after the opening alternate-shot session on Saturday morning and never letting go.

Not even a highly partisan crowd that included a rapping two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson (yes, really) could give the U.S. the energy it needed to close the gap.

Still, U.S. captain Pat Hurst remained confident heading into singles, saying her “stacked” team had enough talent and experience to overcome the deficit.

It had happened before. Eight times before Monday, Europe found itself in front heading into singles. Only four times had the Europeans held on to win.

Yet 33-year-old Mel Reid, a four-time Solheim Cup veteran, said on the eve of the opening matches that this was the best team Europe had ever brought to the event.

Over the course of three days, Reid and her 11 teammates played like it. The Brit went 2-0-1 over the weekend while paired with the seemingly unstoppable Maguire.