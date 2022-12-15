EPA fines Knouse Foods in Adams County $230,000 for 120 violations of pollution laws

Knouse Foods Cooperative Inc. will pay a $230,000 penalty to settle alleged Clean Water Act violations at its fruit processing facility in Peach Glenn, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced in a news release Wednesday.

According to the settlement, on approximately 120 occasions the Adams County facility exceeded permit limits on nitrogen, phosphorus, and other pollutants in the discharge of fruit processing wastewater, according to the news release.

The facility also failed to implement a stormwater pollution prevention plan to minimize discharges of pollutants. The EPA said excess nutrients like nitrogen and phosphorus feed algal blooms that can cause dead zones with little oxygen that can kill fish and shellfish.

The processing facility, located at 800 Peach Glen-Idaville Road in Adams County, discharges wastewater to Bermudian Creek which flows into Conewago Creek and then the Susquehanna River to the Chesapeake Bay.

“With 120 violations, this is one of the worst cases we have seen for a while," said EPA Mid-Atlantic Regional Administrator Adam Ortiz. "It’s crucial for us to hold polluters like this accountable to protect our water. As part of the Chesapeake Bay region, millions of people and wildlife count on clean water for their health and wealth.”

As part of the settlement, the EPA said Knouse has certified that it is now in compliance with applicable Clean Water Act requirements.