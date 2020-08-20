After 5 months, AMC Theaters reopens its doors, cautiously

But others had already mastered the art of ordering concessions online, like Eileen Nucci and her husband, who simply told the employees their name and were handed their food and cups in a paper shopping bag.

"It was easy," Nucci said. "We're just happy to be here."

They weren't alone. Even without a new movie in the bunch, within 30 minutes, 17 of the 20 showtimes had sold out and all that remained were a few tickets for "The Goonies," "Jumanji: The Next Level" and the Christian film "I Still Believe." Tickets for "The Empire Strikes Back" and "Back to the Future" had already been gone for days.

A sellout, however, isn't exactly what it used to be. AMC is only selling to 30% capacity, which in this location meant about 25 people per screen. Each film only gets two screenings a day to give employees ample time to clean. And showtimes are also being staggered to help prevent too many people from congregating in the lobby.

New movies are soon to follow, though, which the theaters are counting on for survival. Disney's much-delayed "New Mutants" will debut on Aug. 28 and Christopher Nolan's "Tenet" will follow soon after, with some screenings as early as Aug. 31.

At least one patron was a little reticent to come back.