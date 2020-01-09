The Zac Brown Band will return to Hersheypark Stadium June 20 as part of the Roar with the Lions Tour with guest Gregory Alan Isakov, hershey Entertainment announced Thursday.
Tickets are available only at www.Ticketmaster.com Jan. 17 at 10 a.m. After that day, tickets will be available at www.HersheyEntertainment.com or the Giant Center Box Office.
The Roar with the Lions Tour will feature music from the band’s entire discography mixed with a selection of genre-crossing cover songs that are a signature mark of each Zac Brown Band show.
