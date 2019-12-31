HARRISBURG – Relatively few visitors to the Pennsylvania Farm Show leave without eating.
From free samples at the baking contests and the Pennsylvania Marketplace to food for sale at the Food Court or its annex, there’s plenty of goodies for even the most discriminating palate.
Farm Show food dates to 1923, when baked potatoes were sold for a nickel. These days, Farm Show visitors still can buy baked potatoes, although at a much higher price, at the Food Court in the Giant Expo Hall and at the Food Court Annex in the Main Exhibition Hall.
Although the 104th Pennsylvania Farm Show opens on Saturday, the Food Court only will be open to the public from noon to 9 p.m. Friday. Parking on Friday will be free. All visitors Friday must enter through the Cameron Street Lobby.
The Food Court will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday through Jan. 10 and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 11, the last day of the show.
”If you’re a food lover, you will find ample opportunities to meet and support the neighbors who produce your food, to buy local goods and sample delicious, lovingly-prepared food and beverages,” State Agriculture Secretary Russell C. Redding said.
Food Court customers also support nonprofit Pennsylvania agricultural commodity organizations.
New items at the Food Court this year include hemp iced tea, fried berry Oreos, berry, melon and vegetable infused water and Philly Port sandwiches, Pennsylvania Portabella mushrooms chopped, season and served with cheese on a hoagie roll.
This year’s commodity booths and their offerings include:
- Pennsylvania State Beekeepers Association with honey, honey ice cream, honey waffles and beehive products.
- Pennsylvania Cooperative Potato Growers Inc., with baked potatoes, baked sweet potatoes, fresh cut French fries and potato doughnuts
- Pennsylvania Dairymen’s Association with milkshakes, deep fried mozzarella cubes with marinara sauce, toasted cheese sandwiches, white and chocolate milk, ice cream sundaes and ice cream cones
- Pennsylvania Livestock Association with roast beef sandwiches, ham and cheese sandwiches, beef meatball sandwiches, pork barbecue sandwiches, lamb stew, hot dogs, beef sausage, Italian sausage, steak salad, ham salad, gluten-free meatballs, horseradish and pink lemonade
- Pennsylvania Maple Syrup Producers Council with maple syrup, maple sugar, maple candy, maple sundaes, maple yogurt, maple cotton candy, maple-coated nuts, maple cream sugar and cookbooks
- Pennsylvania Mushroom Growers Cooperative with fried mushrooms, fresh mushrooms, cream of mushroom soup, mushroom salad, blended mushroom burger and Philly Port sandwiches
- Pennsylvania Vegetable Growers Association with vegetable soup, chicken corn soup, broccoli soup, vegetable wraps, blooming onions, bean salad, chili, broccoli-cauliflower salad, fried vegetables, dill pickles, carrots and celery, tomato juice, chili, broccoli-egg breakfast sandwich with sausage or ham, strawberry slush drink, berry pie, pumpkin pie and chocolate-dipped strawberries
- Penn Ag Industries Association and its Poultry Council, Aquaculture Council and Swine Council with chicken nuggets, chicken breast sandwiches, hot dogs, turkey barbecue, wings, bucket of chicken, chicken cheese steak, seasoned slow-roasted rotisserie sliced chicken, chicken soup, deviled eggs, red beet eggs, mustard eggs, chicken parmesan sandwich, turkey meatball sandwich, pork nachos, chicken nachos, chicken chili, fish sandwich, trout chowder, tortilla-crusted tilapia, bagels, cinnamon sticky buns, shoofly pie, whoopie pies, cookies, cinnamon buns, breakfast sandwiches and slow-roasted pulled pork
- State Horticultural Association with apples, apple dumplings with ice cream, apple cider, apple butter, cider floats, dried apples, caramel apples, cider slushies, dried apple snacks and apple or peach sundaes
- Pennsylvania FFA Foundation will serve Pennsylvania Preferred Pizza
- Pennsylvania Cattlemen’s Association with Philadelphia cheese steak sandwiches, beef barbecue sandwiches, rib eye steak sandwiches, beef hot dogs, steak, egg and cheese sandwiches, beef sticks, peach tea, apple cider, milk and honey dumplings
In addition to going to the Food Court, Farm Show visitors should head to the Main Exhibition Hall and visit the farmers’ market for fresh produce. The Pennsylvania Marketplace will also have dozens of businesses and commodity groups offering samples and bargains on snack foods, candy, spices, processed meats, condiments, beverages and more.