Tickets for CPYB's 'Nutcracker' performances to go on sale Friday

Central Pennsylvania Youth Ballet students will once again take the stage for the annual "George Balanchine's The Nutcracker" performances this holiday season.

Tickets for the shows at the Whitaker Center and Hershey Theatre will be available starting Friday at www.cpyb.org.

The performances will be at 2 p.m. Dec. 11 and Dec. 12 at the Whitaker Center, and at 2 p.m. Dec. 18 and Dec. 19 at Hershey Theatre. Tickets for the Whitaker Center performances range from $25 to $45, and Hershey Theatre tickets range from $30 to $50.

CPYB recommends that all patrons ages 12 and older by fully vaccinated or obtain a negative test for COVID-19 72 hours prior to attending the performance. Masking is required for attendance.

"We are thrilled for everyone in Central Pennsylvania to welcome these amazingly talented dancers back to the stage," said Darla Hoover, artistic director and Balanchine Trust repetiteur. "For the past 19 months, it's been a buildup of emotions for them returning to the theater. The excitement and anticipation are like a young child on Christmas Eve!"

In order to keep the student performers safe, CPYB is planning a multimedia, hybrid production. This year, the "party" and "battle" scenes will be on the big screen and will show the audience a film of a past production. It will then transition after the battle scene to live performances of the "snow" scene and all of Act II.

"The principal reason for this decision is that too many younger students cannot socially distance enough to rehearse and eventually perform, and many have not had the opportunity to be fully vaccinated," CPYB CEO Nicholas Ade said. "This format has been safely done by others, and they are excited to bring all the holiday magic and your family traditions back to Central Pennsylvania."

