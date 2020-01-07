HARRISBURG – A Clearfield County teenager who makes a “basic” chocolate cake beat 76 other bakers on Saturday to win the PA Preferred chocolate cake contest at the second day of the 104th Pennsylvania Farm Show.
Josh Baughman, 16, of Clearfield, won the first place blue ribbon and $500 for his chocolate peanut butter cake. Meanwhile, Faith Landis of Lancaster County won the first place blue ribbon and $500 in the PA Preferred junior baking cookie/brownie bar contest.
Both contests were open only to certified first place winners in their contests at an approved agricultural fair in 2019, according to Chris Fickes, emcee and coordinator of the chocolate baking contests.
This year’s entries seemed especially decadent, with some featuring chocolate flowers with peanut butter centers on the top and others with chocolate ribbons.
Names were creative, too. Selena Flood of Penn Township entered her “Holy Cow Chocolate Cake” saying, “I like corny names. My cake is a basic chocolate cake that has spots like a cow. I’ve loved to bake ever since I had an Easy Bake oven when I was 6. I used to make cookies and brownies for my family in it.”
She said her parents like chocolate cake with peanut butter icing, her brother, Tyler, likes Oreo truffles, and her brother, Brayden likes her chocolate cookies. “I live in a family of chocoholics!”
Judges evaluated the cakes, all made “from scratch,” on their flavor, texture, frosting and inside and outside characteristics. After the judging, they served samples of the cakes to the public.
An accurate recipe for the winning cake was not available.