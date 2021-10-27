Susquehanna Chorale to open 40th anniversary concert season

The Susquehanna Chorale is offering season subscriptions and tickets for its 40th anniversary concert season.

The chorale is made up of 40 auditioned singers and was founded in 1981 by artistic director Linda Tedford.

The Youth Choral Festival will kick off the season on Sunday, Nov. 21 at Messiah University's High Center for the Performing Arts. The concert features performances by 160 voices of the chorale's educational choirs for children, youth and young women, as well as the chorale itself. At the concert, the chorale will feature a preview of Dan Forrest's new commissioned work, "Let the Stable Still Astonish."

This year's Candlelight Christmas concerts will include classics with new settings of familiar tests. Performances are at 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17 at the High Center, 8 p.m. Dec. 18 at Elizabethtown Church of the Brethren, and 4 p.m. Dec. 19 at Market Square Presbyterian Church in Harrisburg.

The chorale's May concerts, "A Celebration in Song," will have sacred and secular music that are the chorale's favorites. Performances are on May 13 at Derry Presbyterian Church in Hershey and on May 15 at the High Center.

The chorale will continue to livestream concerts to reach listeners unable to attend in person.

For tickets or subscriptions, visit www.susquehannachorale.org or call the Messiah University box office at 717-691-6036.

