Susquehanna Chorale to offer virtual Candlelight Christmas concert

The Susquehanna Chorale will release a virtual concert of its annual Candlelight Christmas series via a link on its website beginning on Dec. 19.

The free concert will feature two new pieces performed virtually by choir members: Dan Forrest's arrangement of "The First Noel" and "We Wish You a Merry Christmas" by arranger John Rutter.

The virtual concert will also include selections from the group's past Candlelight Christmas concerts, performed at Messiah University's High Center for the Performing Arts, as well as a piece from the group's "Susquehanna Christmas II" recording.

"The Susquehanna Chorale's Candlelight Christmas concerts are eagerly anticipated by audience members,” conductor Linda Tedford said. “For the safety of all, we made the difficult decision to cancel our live performances this year. But we will share the beautiful Christmas messages of hope, peace and joy through the virtual concert.”

The concert will also include one sing-along for viewers, as well as a special message from Tedford. The concert will conclude with its traditional finale, Malcolm Sargent's "Silent Night."

The virtual concert will be available by clicking on a link on or after Dec. 19 on the group's website at www.susquehannachorale.org.

