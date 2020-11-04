Sunset falls on a historic season for the drive-in

"We built our whole business on nostalgia and it's nice that we've turned a corner. We've kind of brought it into the 21st century," says Snyder. "It's been crazy and wild but we've loved every minute."

That's made drive-ins want to keep rolling as far into the cold as they can. But how long can they hold on? For Jude DeLeonardis, owner of the 700-car Delsea Drive-in, New Jersey's last remaining drive-in, the limit is "stupid cold." Before the pandemic, she had planned to close around Halloween. Now she expects to go at least to Thanksgiving.

"How far into December we can go will depend on Mother Nature and turnout," says DeLeonardis. "We would keep it going all year if we knew it wasn't going to get stupid cold and snowing."

Some drive-ins have advantages that others don't. The five-screen Ford Wyoming Drive-In just outside Detroit never closes. Their owner also runs a construction company, so they have snowplows on site. The Ford Wyoming runs from dusk to dawn, selling tickets as late as 2:30 a.m.

"I will concede the fact that we are unusual," chuckles co-owner William Clark. He judges ticket sales this October have been twice what's typical. "We never close except with the caveat if there's a 10-inch snowstorm right before the movie goes on the screen," says Clark.