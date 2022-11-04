State Ballet Theatre of Ukraine dances with heavy hearts as it tours through the Midstate

Luminitza Bivol considers dancing with the State Ballet Theatre of Ukraine to be the biggest chance of her life so far. The young woman from Moldova says she was welcomed with open arms.

"I have been working with the State Ballet Theater of Ukraine for the second year, but I have the impression that we were always together," she said recently via email. "I experienced the greatest and deepest emotions on stage with teachers, choreographers, colleagues and friends; I felt appreciated."

It's with those same open arms that she and her family made sure to welcome her European neighbors when Russia started its war with Ukraine earlier this year. Moldova borders Ukraine to the east.

"From the first day of the military aggression, the Moldovans stood in solidarity with the Ukrainians; tens of thousands of people — volunteers, policemen, civil servants, doctors, mayors, businessmen, citizens — mobilized to help the refugees from Ukraine," she said. "My family also got involved; they could not remain indifferent to the tragedy of our neighbors. I opened my heart and the door of our house to my colleagues, friends, relatives and even families I never met."

From that day on Feb. 24 when she received the call about the start of the war, Bivol said it's been difficult for members of the ballet company.

"Our generation does not know what war is like, what explosions sound like," she said. "It's scary, because we don't know what's going to happen next, but we have hope that soon it will be over. Life doesn't stop, we have to live our dreams and bring joy on stage, promote beauty and peace in the world."

Part of that work will bring Bivol and her fellow dancers to the Midstate this coming week.

The State Ballet Theatre of Ukraine will have two productions in the area, performing "Sleeping Beauty" at the Hershey Theatre on Nov. 6 and "The Nutcracker" on Nov. 8 at the H. Ric Luhrs Performing Arts Center at Shippensburg University.

Bivol will perform in "The Nutcracker" as the "Ukrainian" doll instead of the "Russian" doll in the classic ballet.

"[The] Nutcracker is the promise of every child that the most incredible dreams can turn into reality. It has become the most popular ballet of all time, because of the need to dream in each of us," she said.

North American tour

The task of organizing the North American performances of the State Ballet Theatre of Ukraine falls on the shoulders of Classical Arts Entertainment in New York. Michael Art, the company's owner, said they annually present and organize tours for the company in the United States and Canada, but this year posed obvious hardships and questions.

"First, of course, we were stressed by the start of the war and Russia's aggressive invasion of Ukraine, and the question arose, what should we do?" he said, noting that plans for a tour take more than a year. "The organization of [the] tour was almost completed. We had a long conversation with artistic director Andrey Litvinov about what to do and how to be. Finally, after long discussions, we decided to hold a tour at all costs to financially support our dancers' families. Still, the most important thing is to get them out of the country, protect them from falling bombs and explosions, and save as many lives as possible."

Art said they are grateful to the Ministry of Culture of Ukraine, which gave the dancers special permission to travel to the U.S. and Canada for the tour. Not all of the company's dancers, however, will make it to the North American tour.

"Someone chose to leave, someone took up a gun, someone volunteered, someone after days of absence from Ukraine, they chose to return home, even if their lives are in danger," Bivol said.

Many wanted to continue to perform, though, she said. "Art will always unite us, whether it's peace or war. But especially in such times, artists do not abandon each other. I saw the solidarity of all ballet companies in the world, ready to receive artists from Ukraine. The life of an artist is on stage, where they feel free and they can express themselves. Every artist looks for a brighter future and we will work every day until we have it."

"Ukrainian artists are always happy to come to the USA," Art said. "I am deeply grateful to everyone for whatever happens in Ukraine; no matter how hard it is for them, this desire does not fade away."

In addition to organizing a way for the dancers to perform outside of a war zone, Art said his company has also set up a GoFundMe at gofund.me/5cfc6e80 to support the dancers. "All donation funds are sent to artists with children in Ukraine and outside the country, refugees, and those who need help."

Bivol said she is hopeful about the outcome of the war and glad for the opportunity to come to the United States to share some of that culture.

"By coming [to] USA with ballet performances we want to bring the passion and the love we have for the ballet culture," she said. "The art will unite us and we will celebrate the victory. I do not believe that art has borders or nationality, but today I'm on the side of the Ukrainian people."