Shippensburg University to host concert series

Shippensburg University's Department of Music and Theatre Arts will host free Chapel Series concerts over the next two months.

The concerts will all be located on the second floor of Old Main Chapel in the administration building, and all concerts have free admission.

The first performers will be guitarists Candice Mowbray and Danny Webber at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 20. The duo performs music across multiple musical styles with elements of jazz, classical and other traditions. Using electric and acoustic instruments, the pair will perform a newly commissioned work for electric guitar duet by Canadian composer Cam Millar, and the duo will also perform their own transcription of Duke Ellington's "Fleurette Africaine."

Tenor Christyan Seay will perform at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 27 for a vocal recital alongside SU professor Fred Dade. The program will include works by such composers as Samuel Coleridge-Taylor, Richard Strauss and George Frederick Handel. There will also be selections from musical theater, as well as a set of jazz/gospel-infused Negro Spirituals arranged by contemporaries David Neff and Norah Duncan.

The third and final concert will feature violinist Blanka Bednarz at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 21. Bednarz is internationally renowned in her native country of Poland and across Europe, China and North America. She will be accompanied by SU music professor Margaret Lucia, and they will play Cesar Franck's Sonata for violin and piano. They will also be joined by SU professor Mark Hartman to perform the Suite for Two Violins and piano by Moritz Moszkowski.

Bednarz will also be on hand to perform the Butterfly Lovers Concerto with the Shippensburg University-Community Orchestra at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 24 at the H. Ric Luhrs Performing Arts Center.

