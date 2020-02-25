Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire to bring tour to Hershey

Carlos Santana, along with Earth, Wind & Fire, will stop at Hersheypark Stadium in August for its Miraculous Supernatural 2020 Tour.

The show will be at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, and is a continuation of Santana's Supernatural Now tour from last year. This year's tour is the first time the two groups will share the stage in the United States.

Santana and his band will highlight songs from both his Supernatural and Woodstock eras, as well as newer tracks from his 2019 album, "Africa Speaks," along with some surprises.

Tickets for the show go on sale Feb. 28 and are only available at TicketMaster.com on the first day of sale. After that, tickets will be available at HersheyEntertainment.com or at the Giant Center Box office.

