Salted caramel pecan cake wins Incredible Angel Food Cake contest at Farm Show

HARRISBURG – A Westmoreland County woman who frequently enters baking contests won top prize in the Incredible Angel Food Cake Contest at the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show.

Sheila Suhan of Scottdale beat 68 other cakes in the contest sponsored by the Pennsylvania Egg Farmers and Pennsylvania State Association of County Fairs. She won a blue ribbon and $500. Participants were required to be certified first-place winners of angel food cake contests at approved Pennsylvania agricultural fairs during the 2022 fair season.

“Some of these actually look like wedding cakes,” said Kevin Bieber, constant coordinator. “It’s not the decorations that count, it’s the taste and texture. This year, we have a lot of angel food cakes with fruit, especially strawberries. We also have blueberries, oranges and pineapple.”

Other winners were Ann Krug of Loretto, second and $300; Laura Pert of Hallstead, third and $200; Abigail Mehalic of Latrobe, fourth and a ribbon; and Robert Wenger of Reinholds, fifth and a ribbon.

No egg yolks and no butter mean that angel food cakes contain no fat and tend to be lower in calories than other cakes. Yet the embellishments on the cake in the Farm Show contest appeared to add quite a few calories. Angel food cake is so named because the light and fluffy texture was considered the food of angels.

Making an angel food cake involves separating about a dozen egg whites from the yolks, whipping the whites into high peaks and adding flavoring, a little flour and other ingredients.

The five judges appeared to have their work cut out for them as they tasted the cakes and evaluated their creativity, flavor, smell, taste, lightness, overall appearance, size, color, topping, icing and decoration. As they worked to decide the final five cakes, the onlookers chatted with each other.

The husband and wife team of Robert and Jane Wenger from Reinholds each had a cake in the competition – and each rooted for the other. He made a lemon poppyseed angel food cake with a lemon curd filling, while she made an angel food cake with pineapple filling and carved fresh pineapple flowers that took her 12 hours to create.

“We like coming to baking contests together,” she said. “I used a dozen egg whites in my cake and beat them at room temperature.”

Almond was a popular flavoring in many of the cakes. Krug made a “textbook angel food cake with almond flavoring and eggs from our family farm.” Karen Shaffer of Linesville also made a traditional almond-flavored angel food cake. Doris Kocher of Jackson Center baked a raspberry almond angel food cake.

After a few hours of tasting and comparing notes, the judges reached a consensus on the winners, Bieber presented awards, then the angel food cakes were cut up and given out as free samples.

Here is Suhan’s winning recipe for Angel Food Cake with Salted Caramel Pecan Frosting:

Cake

1 ½ cups plus 2 tablespoons of granulated sugar

1 cup cake flour

1 1/2 cups of PA Preferred egg whites, approximately 12 eggs

¼ teaspoon salt

1 ½ teaspoons cream of tartar

1 1/2 teaspoon vanilla

Preheat oven to 350.

Put sugar in food processor and process until fine. Remove ¾ cups of sugar and set aside. Add flour and pulse a few times. In a large mixing bowl, beat egg whites until foamy. Add salt and cream of tartar and beat until frothy. Beat in sugar two tablespoons at a time and continue beating on high speed until meringue holds stiff peaks. Beat in vanilla.

Sprinkle in flour-sugar mixture a quarter at a time folding in until flour mixture is no longer visible. Push batter into a 0 by 4 inch ungreased angel food cake pan spreading evenly. Run a knife through batter to remove air bubbles.

Bake on lowest rake of oven 35 to 45 minutes until top springs back when touched and any cracks appear dry. Invert upside down on a plate until completely cooled. Run knife around edges of cake to remove from pan. Invert cake on plate to frost.

Caramel Sauce

3 tablespoons butter

1 cup granulated sugar

1 cup heavy cream

½ teaspoon salt

Melt butter in a heavy one quart saucepan over medium heat. Stir in sugar and heat until dissolved. Stir in and continue cooking until sugar is an amber color, about six to eight minutes.

Remove from heat and stir in heavy cream and ½ teaspoon salt until it’s all combined. Return to heat and continue cooking another two minutes. Cool to room temperature.

Salted Caramel Frosting with Pecans

1 ½ cups whole pecans

2 teaspoons vegetable oil

1 ¼ teaspoons sea or flaked salt

¾ cup soft butter

1 cup soft cream cheese

¼ cup flour

1 cup caramel sauce (see above)

5 to 6 cups confectioners’ sugar

Preheat oven to 350. Toss pecans in vegetable oil and ½ teaspoon salt. Spread evenly on parchment paper or foil-lined baking sheet. Bake five to seven minutes until just roasted. Cool to room temperature.

To make frosting, place butter and cream cheese in large mixing bowl. Beat until combined. Beat in flour and ¼ teaspoon salt. Slowly beat in ½ cup caramel sauce. Add powdered sugar and beat until creamy.

Frost cake with frosting. Place remaining caramel sauce in a squeeze bottle and drizzle on top of cake, allowing to drip down sides. Place whole pecans around outside perimeter of cake. Coarsely chop remaining pecans and cover exposed top of cake.

Photos: Food selections at the 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show