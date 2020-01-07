HERSHEY — Rod Stewart will visit Hersheypark Stadium on July 31 at 7:30 p.m. with special guest Cheap Trick.
Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 10 at 10 a.m. and are only available at www.Ticketmaster.com the first day. After that day, tickets will be available at www.HersheyEntertainment.com or the Giant Center Box Office.
Stewart will team up with Cheap Trick for a North American summer tour. The 21-date trek launches July 21 in Cleveland and wraps Sept. 5 in Chicago. The tour follows Stewart’s latest studio album "You’re In My Heart: Rod Stewart With The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra," which features revamped versions of his classic songs, blends his original vocal tracks with new symphonic arrangements.
For more information, please visit www.HersheyEntertainment.com or www.RodStewart.com.