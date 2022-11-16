Review: Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' is nothing to lose sleep over

During her acceptance speech during the 2022 Video Music Awards (VMAs), American music icon Taylor Swift announced the release for her 10th studio album, “Midnights.”

Swift’s fanbase, otherwise known as “Swifties,” began theorizing what tricks the artist may have up her sleeve. The 32-year-old has grown fond of dropping hints for her upcoming works, so it’s no surprise that Swifties across the globe collaborated to conspire about what “Midnights” may have in store. Thus began the two-month frenzy for another ground-breaking Taylor Swift album.

At the stroke of midnight on Friday, Oct. 21, Swift released the long-anticipated album. The collection consists of an impressive 13 tracks, undoubtedly a call back to Swift’s lucky number. In true Taylor Swift fashion, she released a surprise second version of the album, titled “Midnights (3 am edition),” just three hours later. This edition features seven bonus tracks that highlight the inspiration behind the album’s namesake.

Swift classifies these themes as, “stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life,” later identifying the five themes as, “self-loathing, fantasizing about revenge, wondering what could have been, falling in love and falling apart.”

This is Swift’s first new release since her surprise album, “evermore,” in December 2020. Over the past two years, Swift has been rerecording her earliest studio albums. In 2019, media executive Scooter Braun purchased the master rights to Swift’s early works, such as “Fearless” and “Red,” denying her autonomy to her work.

A distinguishing facet of Swift’s career is her adaptability with genre. Beginning as a country star, Swift has reinvented herself and her music a number of times; with “Midnights,” she moves from reinvention to reflection. Though Swift has spent the last decade delving into pop, electropop, folk and indie, “Midnights” is reminiscent of bedroom pop. A newer offshoot of traditional pop music, bedroom pop features soft melodies paired with emotionally driven lyrics and dreamlike harmonies. Tracks such as “Snow on the Beach” (featuring Lana Del Ray) and “Labyrinth” exemplify these aspects of the genre, cultivating a wispy, pensive atmosphere that permeates the album.

The aforementioned song, “Snow on the Beach,” captures the essence of bedroom pop and highlights Swift’s musical versatility. The piece presents a delicate backing track that emulates the staccato tinkling of snow itself. The musicality of “Snow on the Beach” is complemented well by the husky melodies of Swift’s lower register. Swift is no stranger to featured artists on her work, but Del Ray’s contribution to the song borders on redundant. A novice listener would be unable to detect Del Ray’s parts, and they are unimpressive. The whispers of Del Ray’s vocals neither harm nor help the track, leaving it in high regard for the album as a whole.

While “Snow on the Beach” appears to be the fan favorite of “Midnights,” the album peaks at its 10th track, “Labyrinth.” The airy, synthpop instrumentals lay a beautiful foundation for the song’s minimalistic lyrics, a swift diversion from her August 2020 release of ‘folklore.’ Swift is notorious for setting extravagant, poetic lyrics against simplistic instrumentals to create a dichotomous listening experience. Her employment of simple lyrics and music in “Labyrinth” was a huge risk, and many fans and critics were quick to tear this track apart. Nonetheless, the dual use of simplicity in “Labyrinth” showcases her versatility as a writer, musician and individual.

While simplicity worked to Swift’s advantage in “Labyrinth,” it missed the mark in “Bejeweled.” The album’s ninth track features a faster tempo, brighter melody and clunky rhythm. These factors disrupt the flow of the album as a whole, and they are only accentuated by the track’s lack of lyrical complexity.

In the chorus, Swift sings, “Best believe I’m still bejeweled/ When I walk in the room/ I can still make the whole place shimmer,” displaying a juvenile level of composition. The “diamond in the rough” metaphor Swift employs is overused and lacks the nuanced vocabulary for which the artist has become so well known.

At the end of the track’s bridge, Swift sings, “What’s a girl gotta do? A diamond’s gotta shine.” Despite the encouraging message behind these lyrics, they remain one-dimensional, corny and flat-out boring. Although the cartoony “Bejeweled” dulls the album’s appeal, it is otherwise a brilliant, cohesive display of Swift’s musical range.

With a reputation for reinvention and an extensive discography, it’s difficult for the public to resist the allure of a new Taylor Swift album. However, Swift’s attempt at bedroom pop fell short of the expectations set before her. While “Midnights” is a solid album with a handful of remarkable tracks, it just did not live up to the hype.

Despite the underwhelming reception, Swift’s willingness to experiment remains a crucial facet of her career. “Midnights” is by no means Swift’s strongest work, but it showcases her adaptability, curiosity and range within the musical world.