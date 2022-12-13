Review: Chef de Crêpe: A cozy choice for those seeking good food and good company

A local favorite that’ll be sorely missed in downtown Mechanicsburg once they relocate to Camp Hill, Chef de Crêpe is a must-visit for anyone in the area that hasn’t yet been.

The restaurant will stay in Mechanicsburg until a move date is announced, and it is owned and operated by the Cheverez family. The atmosphere of the creperie appears to reflect the family's nature. As you walk in, you'll see a sunny, cozy tearoom with the left wall covered by family and personal photos. (One photo being of the owner’s daughter singing with Michael Bublé! Her father will proudly point it out to anyone perusing the décor.)

The creperie’s website is chefdecrepes.com, and on their site, the Cheverez family explains their mission as “to serve you with love; provide a seamless and memorable experience.” This guiding thesis is clear in their business and attitude toward customers.

Stumbling upon the creperie in serendipity, myself and two companions greatly enjoyed the good food and company. From the regular menu, we ordered a chicken florentine crepe, as well as an affogato and cappuccino. Wanting to indulge in the fall spirit before the days got any colder, we ordered a pumpkin-hazelnut crepe and pumpkin cheesecake milkshake.

The affogato was beautifully balanced, with a strong espresso and sweet vanilla ice cream. Likewise, the cappuccino was the perfect pick-me-up for a chilly fall afternoon: not too much milk and a low acidity lent itself to the ideal richness of a well-made beverage.

The crepes themselves were presented with simple but pleasant plating. The chicken florentine was noted as a great lunch for anyone wanting something filling, flavorful, yet light enough not to weigh you down for the rest of the workday. Similarly, the pumpkin-Nutella crepe was a wonderful treat for anyone with a sweet tooth. The pumpkin and hazelnut worked to create a rich flavor palette, with a good ratio of filling-to-crepe.

And, of course, the pumpkin cheesecake milkshake was a fun fall dessert. Albeit a bit too rich to constitute a dessert (most people would probably prefer to have this item on its own), the presentation and flavor both offered pleasant experiences.

One of the only public spaces in downtown that can be considered accessible by the front entrance, the "step" into the cafe is, in fact, a small ramp. Furthermore, the tables are generously spaced out and lightweight if they need to be moved. The environment is generally calmer, with not many people in at once, gentle lighting and a straightforward ordering process.

With everything made-to-order and gluten-free options noted on the online menu, dietary restrictions should be easily handled – however, if your specific request may be more involved, we recommend calling ahead to speak with the staff.

As the venue is smaller, the creperie does not take reservations for parties of less than six people. Generally, they operate on a first-come, first-serve basis, and no reservations will be accepted for Friday or Saturday. However, private events are welcome. If you’re looking to host a small- to medium-sized party in the Cheverez’s “little corner of France,” send them an email with your requested date and projected number of attendees.

If you’re looking for a comfortable atmosphere with good food, consider visiting the Cheverez family at their Mechanicsburg location.