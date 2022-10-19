Review: Anthony Cervino's sculpture exhibition, 'Stitchless'

Narrative, juxtaposition, found objects. All these themes and more can be found in Anthony Cervino’s sculpture exhibition, “Stitchless,” located in the Kauffman Gallery at Shippensburg University.

Anthony Cervino is a local sculptor and professor of the arts. Cervino had previously been an instructor at Towson University and currently teaches at Dickinson College. Cervino has been doing solo exhibitions since 2003 and also has been doing group exhibitions between the years of 2015 to 2018.

The way Cervino presents his work in the gallery, he makes a great use of space the way he consciously sets up his artwork. For example, the white space contrasts very well with the colorful box style frames he uses to display some of his pieces.

There are some overall themes that arise when one first comes across Cervino’s work. Having walked around and observed a good amount of his artwork, one of the first things that I noticed was the materials that he was using and to which he was referring. A few of his pieces all had parts of raw unpainted wood, which gave an industrial and manufactured feel.

For example, in a piece titled “At Once Was I,” an array of broken and smashed model aircraft pieces are assembled in chaotic, yet seemingly predetermined fashion. These pieces are completely covered in polyester resin and pasted on a large canvas. The frame around this piece is made of planks of unfinished wood with directions marked with sharpie, rendering this piece rather industrialized yet technical.

Other pieces interact with this same energy and material and help relate to each other and create an interaction between artwork through the exhibition. The main structure Cervino created that features a shelf with smaller scale sculptures and found objects, as well as displaying the title of his exhibition. The front side of the panel is painted white, which nicely connects with the color of the wall space. However, the backside of this structure features wood panels and supports, which relates back to the unfinished wood accent of other pieces.

By using these materials in different pieces throughout the gallery, Cervino creates a sense of flow and continuity through his work, all while maintaining variety though each individual piece.

Another theme that comes about in Cervino’s work is juxtaposition, along with repetition. I noticed that multiple pieces containing different subject matters seem to carry the same theme of opposing ideas stitched together.

For example, in both pieces titled “Action Figure” and “Model Plane,” Cervino takes a cross section of a Pinocchio figure and replaces the missing sides with found objects. The action figure being much smaller than the Pinocchio figure, Cervino makes the viewer think about scale and symmetry. When comparing Pinocchio to the model plane, Cervino pushes the connection between human and machine.

The aircraft is a common occurrence throughout Cervino’s work in this exhibition, with another piece being named “Instructions for Folding a Paper Airplane.” At first glance, this piece seems to be rather simplistic or self-explanatory, but when it comes to the materials of this piece, one may be surprised to learn that it is crafted out of painted steel rather than paper. Cervino challenges the viewers expectations by swapping materials that may appear the same but are drastically different.

Another series of works included in this exhibition that present a strong sense of juxtaposition are titled “Gathered” and “Double Troubled.” These works both feature pieces of broken antique ceramic dinner plates, carefully crafted and rearranged in the form of weapons. In “Gathered” these pieces are turned into spearheads of different sizes with many organic ridges, which make it seems as if these pieces could be archival or historic. In “Double Trouble,” a plate is broken in half and attached to a wooden stick made to resemble a single duel sided war axe. This piece also features small string trinkets and even a piece of hair attached to the handle of the piece.

These pieces are especially powerful because of the fragile and comforting quality of the dinner plates, which is transformed into a tool that caries the qualities of malice and hostility. Cervino uses juxtaposition in order make the viewer feel multiple emotions at once and craft a novel piece of art.

Lastly, when it comes to the narrative of Cervino’s work, there seems to be a personal and central idea that a few of his pieces directly reflect. I was lucky enough to catch Cervino himself at the opening of the exhibition and hear him speak about his work. Luckily, he gave some insight into the ideas behind some of his pieces.

His piece titled “At Long Last” featured an overwhelming number of copies of the same “Hardy Boys” book, lined up down a row and parallel to each other only to be separated by wooden doorstops. He explained how his father had read him this book as a child but never finished it, and how he has been collecting copies of the same book over the years.

By fueling his work with ideas and narratives from his personal life, Cervino creates a sense of vulnerability or a peek into his childhood. Another piece that reflects this idea of a connection with his father is a piece that displays a wooden workbench with a piece on top that is meant to be the objective to cut, but instead the workbench itself has a saw through it. Cervino also mentioned how this piece alludes to the idea of a relationship between father and son, with the added factor of miscalculation or misguidance.

Through the medium of sculpture and found objects, Anthony Cervino brings many interesting and conceptual ideas to the table and succeeds to create pieces of work that invoke different emotions and push the viewer to draw certain connections. All in all, Cervino creates a good variety throughout his work and is able to make great use of gallery space. I’m looking forward to what Cervino continues to create in the future.