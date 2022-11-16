Review: 'American Horror Stories' season 2: Hit or miss?

Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk are back with a second season of "American Horror Stories," a spin-off of the original "American Horror Story" series.

"American Horror Stories" first premiered on Hulu in summer 2021. That summer, fans had high expectations for the series since it was branching off in a new direction compared to the original. However, the first few episodes proved to be a huge let-down to the majority of fans, myself included. As the season continued to air, the episodes continued to get worse, save for a few thrilling moments in one or two episodes. By the end, I and countless die-hard "American Horror Story" fans were left dissatisfied with what could have been a promising series.

When news broke that "American Horror Stories" was coming out with a second season in July, I was hesitant if I should bother watching. I decided to give the series a second chance, and I wasn’t left completely disappointed.

The first episode "Dollhouse," along with the next two episodes, start the season out strong with their intriguing twists and suspenseful moments that immerse the viewer immediately. "Dollhouse" had to be the most memorable episode of the season, as it introduces the backstory for the recognizable character of Spalding, who is seen in Season 3 of "American Horror Story: Coven." Viewers finally got a chance to see how Spalding ended up living and working at Miss Robicheaux's Academy in the first place.

The next two episodes were compelling enough, where, in Episode 2, a young couple can see the supernatural through their newly purchased Aura doorbell camera. Episode 3 takes a different approach, where a club girl is paranoid she’s being followed by some of the nightlife, but the unexpected twist at the end is what truly makes the episode thrilling.

However, after episode 3, the next few episodes fall severely short of the expectations set from the prior episodes. The next three episodes serve moreso as filler, as if Murphy and Falchuk ran out of ideas in the middle of the season. Although this series is known for its bizarre concepts, a bulk of the episodes lacked the execution.

For one, episode 4, titled "Milkmaids," has got to be the worst episode of the season. The plot takes place in the late 1700s during a plague, where a woman named Celeste contains pustules on her body that have the power to heal anyone if they “drink” from them. From this point on, the episode jumps the shark more times than I can count, from the unnecessary fetishization of her “wounds” to the random switch in personality of some of the characters. This episode threw me off because before this, I was pretty impressed with how the season was turning out.

The next two episodes aren’t much better, but Episode 5’s "Bloody Mary" was a little better than Episode 6’s "Facelift." These two episodes were, in my opinion, the most boring, but at least in "Bloody Mary" there’s a little more action and gore. "Facelift" took forever to get to any interesting action, and the concept was loosely based around the Twilight Zone’s "Eye of the Beholder."

Finally, the last two episodes, "Necro" and "Lake," served as the saving grace of the entire season. The psychological horror aspect of "Necro" really helped save the season. This episode stars a girl named Sam who works as a mortician. Her dark past makes her have an unhealthy fascination with death, but her obsession with death leads to dire consequences. If you want to be truly disturbed, I recommend watching this episode to the end. The final episode "Lake" was interesting, but it felt like a direct rip off of "Supernatural’s" "Dead In The Water" episode from season one.

Overall, I’d have to say that this season was exponentially better than "American Horror Stories" season 1. This season contained the right amount of humor, mixed in with typical gore and horror that you would typically find in both shows. Although I do like this season, it’s more of a watch-it-once type of show, which is the opposite of the original "American Horror Story."

If you’re looking for the nostalgic "American Horror Story" experience, it’s better to just rewatch the original, save for a few episodes here and there. "American Horror Stories" entire season 2 is now available to watch on Hulu and Prime Video.

Best Episodes: "Dollhouse," "Aura," "Drive," "Necro," "Lake"

Worst Episodes: "Milkmaids," "Bloody Mary," "Facelift"

Rating: 6/10