Pumpkin whoopie pies finishes first in Farm Show competition

HARRISBURG – Central Pennsylvania calls them whoopie pies. Western Pennsylvania calls them gobs.

Whatever you call them, bakers in Pennsylvania’s Greatest Whoopie Pie Contest call them delicious. The contest at the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show last week featured 25 plates of the moist treats.

Steven Berkoski of Conestoga won first prize, a blue ribbon and $500 for his “Pumpkin Whoopie Pies with Cream Cheese Filling.” Other awards went to Pam Foor of Everett, second place and $100; Debra Martin Berkoski, the first place finisher’s wife, third place and $50; C.B. Martin of Conestoga, fourth place and a ribbon; and Laura Fultz of Liverpool, fifth place and a ribbon.

Whoopie pies are desserts made from two oversized soft cakelike cookies, with a creamy filling sandwiched in between. The cookie part usually is chocolate but can be pumpkin, blueberry or just about anything else. The filling usually is both fluffy and creamy.

Legend has it that they got their name because workers who opened their lunchboxes and found them would explain “whoopie,” and the name stuck.

The three judges in Pennsylvania’s Greatest Whoopie Pie Contest made short order of tasting the sweet entries and then selecting the winners.

Foor, who won second place, entered a “Birthday Celebration Whoopie Pie,” which looked traditional but included miniature chocolate chips in the cookie parts and birthday sprinkles in the filling.

“The contest rules said decorations were not permitted,” Foor said. “So I just put them on the inside.” She said she makes whoopie pies about five times a year, including pumpkin ones for Thanksgiving and red velvet ones for Valentine’s Day.

“We call them gobs in Bedford County,” she added.

Here is the first place recipe:

Pumpkin Whoopie Pies with Cream Cheese Filling

Cookies

3 cups flour

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon baking powder

2 tablespoons ground cinnamon

1 tablespoon ground ginger

1 tablespoon ground cloves

1 cup vegetable oil

3 cups pumpkin puree, chilled

2 cups firmly packed brown sugar

2 large eggs

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

Preheat oven to 350. Line two baking sheets with parchment paper or a non-stick baking mat. Set aside.

In a large bowl, whisk together flour salt, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon, ginger and cloves. Set aside.

In another large bowl, whisk together oil, pumpkin puree, eggs and vanilla until well combined. Add brown sugar and whisk until combined. Sprinkle flour mixture over pumpkin mixture and whisk until fully incorporated.

Using a ¼ cup ice cream scoop with a release mechanism, drop dough onto prepared baking sheets about one inch apart.

Transfer to oven and bake about 15 minutes until cookies are just starting to crack on top and a toothpick inserted into the center of each cookie comes out clean. Let cool completely on pans.

Filling

1/2 cup (1 stick) unsalted butter

3 cups confectioners’ sugar

8 ounces cream cheese

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

Sift confectioner’s sugar into a medium bowl and set aside. In the bowl of an electric mixer with a paddle attachment, beat butter until smooth. Add cream cheese and beat until well-combined. Add confectioners’ sugar and vanilla and beat just until smooth. Filling can be made up to a day in advance. Cover and refrigerate. Let stand at room temperature to soften before using.

Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and set aside. Transfer filling to a disposable pastry bag and snip the end.

When cookies have cooled completely, pipe a large dollop of filling on the flat side of half of the cookies. Sandwich with remaining cookies, pressing down slightly so that the filling spreads to the edge of the cookies. Transfer to prepared baking sheet and cover with plastic wrap. Refrigerate at least 30 minutes before serving and up to three days.

