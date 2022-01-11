Previous winner takes home another angel food cake ribbon at Farm Show

HARRISBURG – Lucinda Donough is no stranger to the Pennsylvania Farm Show' angel food cake contest winner’s circle. She practically invented it.

The Port Royal woman won the coveted first place, blue ribbons, premium checks and bragging rights for baking the best angel food cake in Pennsylvania in 2013, 2018 and again in 2022.

On Sunday, her entry won the 106th Pennsylvania Farm Show Incredible Angel Food Cake Contest, beating 46 other entries and earning her a blue ribbon, $500 and bragging rights for baking the best angel food cake in Pennsylvania.

Abigail Mehalic of Westmoreland County won second prize and $250, while Sharon Karlheim of Patton won third prize and $100. Ribbons went to Jennifer Marth of Washington, fourth prize; and Loretta Sterner of Kutztown, fifth prize.

The contest, sponsored by the Pennsylvania Egg Farmers and the Pennsylvania State Association of County Fairs, was open only to Pennsylvania amateur bakers who were first-place winners in the Incredible Angel Food Cake contest at an approved agricultural fair during the 2021 fair season.

Angel food cakes got their name because the light and fluffy texture was considered the food of angels. They have no oil, no baking soda or powder and no butter, yet they are more complicated than they appear.

Making an angel food cake involves separating about a dozen egg whites from the yolks, whipping the whites into high peaks and adding flavoring, a little flour and other ingredients.

The entries in this year’s contest tasted as sweet and beautiful as they appeared.

Five judges evaluated the cakes for flavor, creativity, inside characteristics, overall appearance, topping, icing and decoration. As they ate their way through the entries, contestants spoke about their recipes.

Andrea Robbins of Berlin made a basic angel food cake using eggs fresh from her chickens, along with almond and vanilla flavoring.

Karlheim, who made an exquisitely decorated heart-shaped angel food cake, used pecans in the batter and a caramel drizzle on the outside. Her creation came with a waffle bowl filled with toasted pecans, caramel bits and three vanilla wafers sticks.

Lisa Buzzard of Stroudsburg used freshly grated lime, blackberries and cream in her angel food cake “because those things work well together and aren’t too sweet,” she said. She said she used pure vanilla and fresh limes for the best flavor.

Rosanne Robinson of Monaca shared a baking secret critical to making a perfect angel food cake contest.

“I learned that eggs should be cold when you separate the yolks from the whites so the yolks don’t break,” she said. “The whites need to be at room temperature when you beat them. Robinson entered a turtle angel food cake featuring chocolate, caramel and pecans on top.

Kevin Bieber, contest coordinator, said he was pleased to get 47 entries in a year when COVID and icy weather combined to keep some people away from the Farm Show. “We got more entries here than we expected,” he said, adding that the contest had 69 entries in 2020.

After the awards, the angel food cakes were cut up and given out as free samples. The public, literally and figuratively, ate it up.

The winning recipe was not yet available on the Farm Show website. Check the website at farmshow.pa.gov in the coming days to see the top recipes.

