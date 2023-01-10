Peanut butter and marshmallow cake takes chocolate cake prize at Farm Show

HARRISBURG – A Cambria County woman whose family loves chocolate cake with peanut butter and marshmallow frosting literally took the cake on Saturday by winning the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show Homemade Chocolate Cake Contest.

Sharon Karlheim of Patton, an annual participant and frequent winner in the Farm Show baking contests, beat dozens of other bakers to win $500, a blue ribbon and a reputation as making the state’s best chocolate cake. Her decadent layered Chocolate Peanut Butter and Marshmallow Cake used ingredients ranging from cocoa to coffee, plus two frostings and a rich filling.

Other winners in the contest sponsored by the Pennsylvania State Association of County Fairs were Amanda Stauffer of Columbia, second place and $300; Pam Foor of Everett, third place and $100; Cindy Hendershot of Danielsville, fourth place and a yellow ribbon; and Jessica Colgan of Punxsutawney, fifth place and a green ribbon.

“The cakes are beautiful,” said Chris Fickes, contest coordinator, “but they have to taste good to win. There’s still room here for a plain, simple chocolate cake.”

The contest was open only to certified first place winners in their contests at an approved agricultural fair in 2022.

Five judges evaluated each contest, tasting the desserts made from scratch. As the judges tasted the cakes and awarded points for flavor, texture, frosting and inside and outside characteristics, the competing bakers chatted like friends as they waited for results.

Karlheim said that it took her six hours to make her six-layer cake. “Then I put it in a box and drove carefully to Harrisburg,” she said. Asked about her plans for the $500 prize, she said she will use it in redecorating her bathroom and bedroom.

Stauffer said she uses boiling water in her cake “so it comes out really moist.”

Tori Donough of Port Royal made an Oreo Chocolate Cake, using crushed Oreo cookies in her icing and some whole ones for garnish. Ashley Troxell of Catasauqua said that she sifted her dry ingredients several times when making her chocolate peanut butter cake. Gretchen VanGorder of Lock Haven said she used buttermilk and hot espresso in her cake because “coffee makes chocolate taste richer.”

After more than an hour of tasting, judges announced the winners. Then, members of the public were treated to samples of the rich cakes.

Here is Karlheim’s winning recipe for her Chocolate Peanut Butter and Marshmallow Cake:

Cake

3 cups all-purpose flour

3 cups fine granulated sugar

1 ½ teaspoons baking powder

1 tablespoon baking soda

1 ½ teaspoons salt

1 cup + 2 tablespoons cocoa

1 ½ cups buttermilk

3 large eggs

1 cup vegetable oil

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

1 ½ cups hot black coffee

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Grease and flour three 9-inch cake pans.

Measure the dry ingredients in a large mixing bowl. In a medium bowl whisk together the wet ingredients and add to the dry ingredients. Mix for two minutes. Do NOT overmix.

Pour into the cake pans and bake on middle rack for approximately 30-35 minutes or until toothpick inserted comes out clean. Cool on a wire rack.

Peanut Butter Frosting

½ cups butter

6 cups powdered sugar (sifted)

1 ½ cups peanut butter

1 tablespoon vanilla

½ teaspoon salt

½ cup buttermilk (add more if needed)

Sift the powdered sugar and set aside.

In a large mixing bowl with a paddle attachment, whip together the butter, peanut butter and salt until light and fluffy, about five minutes.

Add the powdered sugar a cup at a time until fully incorporated and mix on high for about three minutes. Add the vanilla and buttermilk and continue beating until fluffy, about two minutes. Reserve about 2 cups of frosting to assemble the cake layers

Chocolate Frosting

6 cups powdered sugar

1 1/3 cups cocoa powder

1 cup butter

¼ teaspoon salt

2 teaspoons vanilla

1/3 cup heavy cream (add more if needed)

1/3 cup buttermilk (add more if needed)

Sift the powdered sugar and cocoa and set aside. In a large mixing bowl with the paddle attachment whip together the butter and salt until light and fluffy (about five minutes). Add the powdered sugar/cocoa mixture a cup at a time until fully incorporated. The mixture will be dry and crumbly. Mix on low for about three minutes. Add the vanilla, cream and buttermilk and continue beating until fluffy, about two minutes.

Chocolate Mousse Filling

2 tablespoons butter

8 ounces cream cheese (room temperature)

1 cup powdered sugar

½ teaspoon vanilla

1/8 teaspoon salt

2/3 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips, melted

1 cup heavy cream

1 packed of whipped cream stabilizer

1 to 2 cups chopped peanut butter cups (reserve for later)

½ cup marshmallow bits (reserve for later)

In a large bowl combine the butter, cream cheese, 3/4 cup powdered sugar, vanilla, and salt mixing at medium speed until smooth. Melt the chocolate and add to the bowl and mix on medium-high speed until a bit lightened and fluffy.

Beat the heavy cream until soft peaks form then add the remaining 1/4 cup powdered sugar. Beat just until the cream is stiff. Do NOT overmix. Fold the whipped cream into the cream cheese mixture. Divide the filling into three equal portions.

Chocolate Ganache

2 ounces chocolate pieces

¼ cup heavy cream

Peanut Butter Ganache

½ cup peanut butter chips

¼ cup heavy cream

Bring cream to a boil and pour over the chocolate/peanut pieces. Let sit for a few minutes to melt the chocolate/peanut butter then stir to combine.

Assembling the cake

Divide the layers in half. Fill each layer with mousse filling/peanut butter frosting alternating layers and top with reserved peanut butter cups and marshmallows.

Frost with the peanut butter buttercream frosting and allow to harden in the refrigerator. Frost over the peanut butter frosting with the chocolate frosting and top with ganache. Garnish as desired with buttercream trim, marshmallows and peanut butter cups.

