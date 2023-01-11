Pa. residents compete in Farm Show square dancing

HARRISBURG – Square dancing is good exercise – and it sure beats sweating at the gym.

That was the consensus of many of the 336 dancers who celebrated the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show on Monday by twirling and whirling around the New Holland Arena in the state’s biggest square dance.

More than 50 dancers from Cumberland and Perry counties were part of that dancing throng.

“This year, we have 42 squares,” said Dwayne Hay, square dance chairman. “Our dancers range from 8 years old to the late 70s. Square dancing at the Farm Show is holding its own.”

Square dancing, a Farm Show tradition since 1958, brought both color and rhythm to the third evening of the eight-day show.

The event began with the traditional grand entrance into the arena. Arm in arm, each eight-member set walked in proudly. The women flounced their skirts and petticoats while the men were a bit more subdued in their long-sleeved, tailored shirts. Groups went to their assigned squares and got ready to dance.

Long time caller Dan Prosser, assisted by callers Brad Dibert and Dan Koft, provided the dancers with a variety of music and calls: “Happy Trails,” “Humble and Kind,” “One of Those Wonderful Songs” and “Try A Little Kindness.”

Within minutes, the New Holland Arena had all the energy of dancers in a foot-stomping barn.

When there was a break in the action for a round dance demonstration, dancers watched, sipped water and chatted.

“This is our second year here,” said Lisa Graybill with the Cowboys and Calicos of Gardners. “We’re parents of kids who were home schooled. Dan Prosser started a home school square dancing group but when it ended, we parents kept it going.”

Evan Miles, 17, of New Berlin, dances with the Cross Bows & Arrows in Cumberland County. He said that he has been square dancing for four years. “We’re all good friends,” he said. “It’s an energetic kind of dancing.”

A smiling Michael Gelinas of Boiling Springs called dancing with the Susquehanna Valley Square Dancers is “fun with great camaraderie. I’ve been square dancing for about 17 years. I square dance twice a week. It’s great exercise.”

Another dancer in his group, Kathy Bierbower of Shippensburg, said “we laugh as much as we dance, so it’s good for your lungs. Square dancing is like Simon says to music. You just pay attention to the caller and do what you’re told.”

Autumn Moore of Newport, who dances with the Perry County Outlaws, said that group consists of four sets of siblings and one extra friend. “Square dancing brings a community together with fun and exercise. I started square dancing when I was 7 and have been doing it for 13 years now.”

When the round dance demonstration ended, the square dancers returned to their squares in the arena. Soon, they were dancing to more music including “I’m Going to Be a Country Boy Again."

With ties on the men flying in the breeze and brightly colored skirts on the women billowing, the dancers made following the intricate commands of the callers look easy. For the rest of the evening, they did such movements as allemande left, do si do, swing, pass through, separate and go home and right hand star.

Later, the two judges who evaluated the dancers from the arena’s highest seats awarded blue, red and white ribbons.