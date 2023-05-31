Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

There are plenty of ways to catch music outdoors this month, with a number of organizations and businesses starting their music series.

The Carlisle Parks and Recreation Department will host its Summer Artist Series at Thornwald Park starting this Sunday and running Sunday evenings through Aug. 6 with a break for the July 4 weekend.

Each of the concerts are free and run from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., weather permitting. Attendees should bring their own lawn chairs and blankets to the Carrol J. Warrell Amphitheater for the concert series. First up is Riders, performing classic rock this Sunday.

The Friends of Kings Gap will also start its 2023 Music on the Mountain concert series, with concerts on the first Sunday of the month starting this Sunday and running through September.

The concerts will be held rain or shine from 2 to 6:30 p.m. at Kings Gap Environmental Education Center in Dickinson Township. The free concerts are held on the lawn of the Cameron-Masland Mansion but may be moved indoors in inclement weather.

The first performances of the series will feature bluegrass from Tussey Mountain Moonshiners and Tango and Crow Project.

Bluegrass will also be the focus of Bluegrass on the Breeches at the Craighead House, 318 E. Old York Road, in South Middleton Township. The concert will be at 4 p.m. Sunday, June 11 and cost a $25 donation to the Craighead House, an education center for nature and local history.

Charm City Junction will perform for the concert. This event was rescheduled from 2022, so events from last year's concert are still valid for this year's concert. New tickets can be purchased at Whistlestop Bookshop in Carlisle and Village Artisans in Boiling Springs. On-site parking and seating is limited, and concert-goers are asked to carpool and bring lawn chairs and blankets.

On the West Shore, the Iron Bridge Music Festival & Beer Garden will return to New Cumberland Borough Park from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, June 16 and from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, June 17. The free festival features jazz bands Friday night and rock and blues Saturday, with the New Cumberland Town Band at 10 a.m. and the rest of the lineup starting at noon.

The festival will also include food trucks, vendors and a Beer Garden featuring craft beer from regional breweries.

Also outdoors, the Cleve J. Fredricksen Library will host a summer concert featuring Trinidad & Tobago Baltimore Steel Orchestra at 7 p.m. June 8, which will bring a touch of the Caribbean to the lawn of the library. Attendees should bring their own lawn chairs and blankets for the free concert, and the library's Teen Advisory Group will be selling popcorn and refreshments. The concert will be held indoors in inclement weather.

The Winery at the Long Shot Farm at 1925 McClures Gap Road, Carlisle, started its live music and food truck event on Memorial Day weekend, and that will continue on Saturdays through the end of July. Up next on its schedule is the band Colby Dove and food truck Amor de Madres Colombian Cuisine. The events run from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturdays.

In Lewisberry, the Six-String Soldiers will perform a free concert at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 10 at Wild Country Farm, 940 Parks Road. The five-member acoustic band is a component of the U.S. Army Field Band and primarily performs bluegrass and country music.

Concert attendees should bring their own lawn chairs for seating, and pop-up canopies will be permitted along the outer edge of the grass seating area. Picnic baskets are welcomed since there will be no concessions sold on-site, though no pets or alcoholic beverages are permitted. The event is rain or shine, but the Army does have a right to cancel if there is a severe storm.

The concert is courtesy of the Seven Mountains Bluegrass Association.

Though there are many concerts outdoors this time of the year, a number of indoor concerts will still be available for those looking to beat the heat.

At the H. Ric Luhrs Performing Arts Center on the Shippensburg University campus, "One Night in Memphis" is a concert tribute to legendary recording artists Carl Perkins, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Elvis Presley. That will take place at 7:30 p.m. Saturday with tickets ranging from $39 to $55, depending on seating. For tickets to the show, visit luhrscenter.com.

The Airmen of Note, the premier jazz ensemble of the U.S. Air Force, will perform at the Luhrs Center for a free concert at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 22. Though the concert is free, there is a limit on four tickets at a time.

On the opposite end of the county at the West Shore Theatre, the Harrisburg Jazz Collective will return to the stage for a 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 13 performance. Tickets are $15 for standard seats, $35 for high-top seats or $80 for booth seats. For tickets, visit the theater's website at westshoretheatre.org.

Multi-instrumentalist and composer Sam Greenfield will perform at 6:30 p.m. Monday, June 19. According to the theater, Greenfield blends jazz with a lively spirit of pop and funk. Tickets are $20 for standard seats.