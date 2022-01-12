New and old groups return for square dancing at Farm Show

HARRISBURG — Snow, ice and COVID-19 didn’t discourage more than 300 dancers from participating in the state’s largest square dance Monday night at the 106th Pennsylvania Farm Show.

Members from groups with such names as Crazy Eights, Hicks from the Sticks, Queens and Jokers and Senior Hillbillies twirled and whirled around the New Holland Arena as carefree as butterflies. Square dancing, a Farm Show tradition since 1958, was back in all its foot-tapping glory on the third day of the eight-day show.

“We have nearly 40 squares of eight dancers tonight,” said Dwayne Hay, who chaired the event with longtime caller Dan Prosser. “I’m amazed that we have even this many dancers. Groups had to drop out because dancers either got COVID or were exposed to it. Some didn’t have enough people to make a set. Other groups combined.”

The Farm Show square dance had 55 sets in 2020, the last time it was held, and 65 sets a few years before that.

“Square dancing is a contact event, one where you can’t social distance,” Hay said. “For two years some of our groups couldn’t meet in person and practice due to COVID. I’m just glad to be here tonight.”

So was Daniel Conley of Gardners.

“We’re all rookies,” he said of the Cowboys and Calicos. “We are the parents and grandparents of the dancers in the Harvest Wranglers and the Harvest Hoedown. We just formed two months ago and are still learning how to square dance. It’s been a little difficult to learn.”

Michelle Himes of York Springs, also in that set, said square dancing requires patience. Fellow dancer Sharon Megonnell of York Springs said, “We’re all terrified and were awake all night listening to music. We prayed too because only God can help us through.”

Another family group, the Blue Flame of Westmoreland County, had five members representing three generations of one family.

Dan and Judy Alex of Mechanicsburg, members of the Flirts & Skirts, seemed comfortable dancing, saying they have been coming to this dance since 1987. They and two dancers from other groups were the only people dancing in masks.

The event began as the dancers made their traditional grand entrance into the arena. Women, accompanied by men in tailored shirts and bolo ties, flounced their skirts and petticoats. Each set went to its assigned square and prepared to dance.

Prosser and two other callers welcomed the dancers and crowd, which filled less than a quarter of the arena. Moments later, dancers were moving to the melody of “It Comes from the Heart.” They followed commands of the callers, promenading, do-so-doing, honoring their partners, allemande right or left and more.

Some dancers seemed nervous for the first few minutes, then relaxed and appeared to have a great time. As they followed commands, the colorful shirts and ties went flying and the arena looked for all the world like pinwheels in motion.

“We were nervous until we got out there,” Conley said. “Then, it went better than we expected.”

Lucy Hricko, 8 months old, was the youngest person in the square dance. She appeared delighted to be strapped into a baby carrier on the front of her mother, Sara Hricko. “Lucy comes everywhere with us,” her mother said. “She likes the movement of the dancing.”

Many in the audience tapped their feet to the lively songs: “I’ll Go Stepping,” “The Auctioneers,” “Lodi,” “The Letter” and others.

In between square dances, other dancers demonstrated round dancing to the tunes of “Grandpa, Tell Me About the Good Old Days” and “All Shook Up.”

Square dancing seems especially popular in western Pennsylvania with Somerset County having five sets in the dance, Westmoreland County four and Crawford County three. Three judges high in the arena evaluated the dancers, then awarded blue, red and white ribbons when the dance ended.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0