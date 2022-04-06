Musicians take the stage in April

Rock band Vanilla Fudge heading to the Carlisle Theatre on April 22 won't be the only group of musicians gracing Cumberland County stages this month.

A day before Vanilla Fudge and Led Zeppelin tribute band Kashmir opens in Carlisle, Grammy nominee and Christian music artist Matthew West will perform at Christian Life Assembly, 2645 Lisburn Road, Camp Hill. His concert will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 21, and tickets run from $26 to $100 and are available at platformtickets.com.

West's concert is part of his "Brand New Tour 2022" with special guests Cain and Hannah Kerr. The tour spans 34 cities and marks West's post-pandemic return to stage.

The H. Ric Luhrs Performing Arts Center on the campus of Shippensburg University will also be host to a number of concerts this month, including the Black Violin.

The group will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 9 as part of its "Impossible Tour," which includes music from their Grammy-nominated album "Take the Stairs," including hits "Impossible is Possible" and "Showoff."

Black Violin spent the pandemic connecting with fans through the livestream platform StageIt and also hosted free Masterclass series on their YouTube channel for musical education for beginners to professionals.

Tickets for the concert range from $25 to $55 and can be purchased at luhrscenter.com.

Coming off their big Season 21 win of NBC's "The Voice," as well as after landing four songs concurrently on iTunes Top 10 charts, Girl Named Tom will be the second big concert in April for the Luhrs Center at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 30.

The small-town sibling trio is based in the Midwest but has performed all over the country during the band's first year - right before the pandemic struck. After becoming the first band to win "The Voice," they'll hit the road again with this new concert tour. Tickets range from $29 to $29 and are available on the Luhrs Center website.

Shippensburg University's Jazz Ensemble and Community Orchestra will also perform in separate, free concerts this month.

The Jazz Ensemble is up first at 7 p.m. Monday, April 11, and will feature the work students have accomplished through the year.

The SU-Community Orchestra will perform at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 24 and will include violinist Blanka Bednarz to perform the most famous Chinese piece for violin, "The Butterfly Lovers Concerto." The program will include other pieces from or inspired by the "Far East."

