Music: Yoonah Kim to perform concerto with West Shore Symphony Orchestra

Clarinetist Yoonah Kim will perform Artie Shaw’s Clarinet Concerto during a West Shore Symphony Orchestra concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 9. Capturing the sounds of the big band era, the piece alternates among boogie-woogie blues, fast-paced jazz riffs and challenging solo cadenzas.

This is the first time that Kim, winner of the 2016 Concert Artists Guild International Competition, will be playing the concerto with an orchestra.

Born in Seoul and raised in British Columbia, Kim holds a master’s degree in music from The Juilliard School and a bachelor’s of music from the Mannes School of Music in New York City. Hailed by The New York Times for her “inexhaustible virtuosity,” Kim is a versatile player who has performed works by composers ranging from Johannes Brahms to the contemporary composer Jorg Widmann.

She says the Shaw piece has been on her to-do list for a long time. “I don’t really consider myself a jazz player, but this piece has everything all written out, so it’s a great way for a classical player to sound jazzy,” she said. “It’s such a fun and exciting piece!”