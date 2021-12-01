Music: Wizards of Winter to rock Carlisle

The Yuletide rock ensemble Wizards of Winter will make a stop at the Carlisle Theatre Dec. 11 for a seasonal performance.

Described as a “holiday rock event for the whole family," the two-hour show starting at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 11 focuses on the meaning of Christmas and has appeal for all ages. The band features top-notch musicians including former members of prominent rock bands and Broadway and theater veterans.

Wizards of Winter was formed in the winter of 2010 by the husband-and-wife team of Scott and Sharon Kelly, originally just to play one holiday music gig in support of their town’s struggling food pantry. The couple enlisted some of their musical friends and ran an ad in Craigslist for the instruments that they didn’t have.

Although they never intended to play more than one show, one became two and then became 10. The next season they tried it again, this time with original music— a rock opera titled "Tales Beneath a Northern Star" — which they also recorded. On the way to becoming a staple of the holiday music scene, the band also recorded "Wizards of Winter" in 2014, the "Magic of Winter" in 2015, and "The Christmas Dream" in 2019. The band now crosses the nation every holiday season with their unique brand of classically-influenced hard rock with a Broadway tinge.

Scott and Sharon Kelly have always been central to the Wizards of Winter’s success, but along the way, the quality of their original music combined with its message has attracted a world-class arsenal of musicians. The band has toured with Tommy Farese, Guy LeMonnier, Tony Gaynor, Michael Lanning and Joe Cerisano from the Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Ted Nugent‘s bassist Greg Smith, Karl Scully of the Irish Tenors, Chris Green of Tyketto, and guitarist Steve Brown of Trixter.

The band currently features composer and keyboardist Scott Kelly, Fred Gorhau on lead guitar, John O'Reilly on drums, Alexis Smith on lead vocals and auxiliary keys, Guy LeMonnier and Manny Cabo on lead vocals, Shawna Marie on vocals and saxophone, Kornelia Rad on violin and vocals, and Karl Scully on vocals.

Audiences ranging in ages from 8 to 80 have come to make the band’s rock operas a part of their family tradition, making sure to catch the show year after year.

The Carlisle Theatre is located at 40 W. High St., in Carlisle. For tickets and information visit carlisletheatre.org.

Due to safety concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic, all patrons will be required to wear a facial covering while in the theater, even if they are vaccinated. It is not necessary to present a vaccination card to attend a performance. The theater asks that if you have a fever or are experiencing any other COVID-related symptoms that you stay home and not attend the performance.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0