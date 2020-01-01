On Jan. 10 from 6-8 p.m., a collection of the area’s best singer-songwriters will get a change to compete for the top spot during Whitaker Unplugged, a monthly songwriting competition.
For this month’s edition, Devon Beck, Jeff Mamett and Matt Tarka will take the stage. The competition will be held in the in AMP Lobby at Whitaker Center for the Science and the Arts, located at 222 Market St., in Harrisburg.
Whitaker Unplugged is held every third Friday in conjunction with Harrisburg’s 3rd in the Burg. Tickets can be purchased advance for $5 or at the door for $8. An Unplugged season pass is also available for $28. For tickets and information, visit whitakercenter.org.
Whitaker Unplugged was developed as a fun and exciting way to recognize and motivate local acoustic singer-songwriters through providing a chance to be heard and to win cash prizes. Participating artists get the opportunity to showcase their original music in front of an appreciative audience, while listeners get the chance to discover something new. Winners are chosen by a panel of judges, but the “popular vote” gets counted, too.
Whitaker Unplugged is a BYOB event. Ticket holders may bring their own bottle of wine or 6-pack of beer to enjoy in the lobby area.
Devon Beck is a singer, songwriter and acoustic guitar player who can regularly be found performing at Central Pennsylvania’s breweries, distilleries and local festivals. Beck’s soulful vocals and honest lyrics reflect her pop, country and R&B influences. Beck is currently working on a recording of original music. Her debut single, “Pieces,” was released on Sept. 13.
Jeff Mamett is a singer-songwriter whose country and western songs have been influenced by such artists as Guy Clark and John Prine. A consummate storyteller, his music has an authentic, earthy quality. His newest album, “Carry Me Back,” was recorded in Nashville and features 12 original songs. It was listed in Making A Scene magazine as one of the top 40 Americana CDs of 2018.
Matt Tarka is a singer-songwriter who describes his style as “punchy, evoking the early days of college radio.” His original, soulful music is influenced by such artists as The Mountain Goats, Tallest Man on Earth and Tom Petty.
Whitaker Center for Science and the Arts is a venue for the arts located in downtown Harrisburg. Whitaker Center is home to Sunoco Performance Theater, Harsco Science Center and Select Medical Digital Cinema.