Music: West Shore Symphony Orchestra presents 'Night at the Opera'

Love opera and can’t get enough of stirring overtures and soaring arias? Join the West Shore Symphony Orchestra later this month for "A Night at the Opera."

The concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20, which is held as a part of the group’s 2021-2022 Masterwork series, will treat audiences to the music of Handel, Mozart, Verdi, Puccini, Wagner, Humperdinck and more.

A pre-concert lecture with West Shore Symphony Orchestra Conductor Jennifer Sacher Wiley will occur at 2:15 p.m. The performance will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church located at 2000 Chestnut St., in Camp Hill.

The concert will be preceded the day before by a free family program, “Everyone’s a Singer,” at 9:30 a.m. Feb. 19 again at the church. During the program, an original, scripted “concert drama” will teach the principles of melody. The program will be led by Wiley creating the role of “Musical Magician” assisted by singers Gina Moscato and Matthew Robinson. Young people and their families should expect a lot of audience participation!

The Feb. 20 Masterworks concert will provide a sweeping history of opera with overtures, arias and choruses. The performance is in collaboration with Capital Area Music Association, under the direction of Christyan Seay. The culminating work will be choruses from Scott Joplin’s "Treemonisha," an opera that has been late to gain the attention it deserves.

The Capital Area Music Association (CAMA) is a choral arts organization that specializes in the music of African-American composers. The group sponsors programs of sacred and secular music, provides music education and has a scholarship fund. Seay, who serves as CAMA’s artistic director, will be featured in the Masterworks concert. He is an award-winning tenor who has performed throughout the United States and Europe, including appearances with the Harrisburg, Lancaster and West Shore symphonies.

Other featured soloists include soprano Amy Yovanovich, who is a faculty member of the State Street Academy of Music in Harrisburg, and soprano Gina Moscato who is a former resident artist with Tri-Cities Opera. Soprano Julie Knott and baritone Matthew Robinson, who are protégés of Messiah University’s Damian Savarino, will also perform.

The West Shore Symphony Orchestra is a community group of committed volunteer musicians drawn from Central Pennsylvania. Sacher Wiley, a music professor at Susquehanna University, is in her fifth season of leading the orchestra. During her tenure, the orchestra has presented many unique collaborations, most recently an original adaptation of Stravinsky’s Firebird Suite overlayed with the African folktale “The People Could Fly” with Sankofa African American Theatre Company.

General admission tickets for the Masterworks Concert are $15. A $12 discounted ticket is available for seniors, and tickets are free for students. For information and tickets, visit www.westshoresymphony.org.

