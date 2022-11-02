Music: West Shore Symphony offers Masterworks concert in Camp Hill

The West Shore Symphony Orchestra will kick off its 2022-2023 Masterworks Concert Season at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20 with a program titled “Dramatic Prism.”

Featuring works by Russell Peck, Felix Mendelssohn, Ludwig van Beethoven, Dmitri Shostakovich and Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov, the concert is intended to offer “a dynamic array of moods and perhaps fire the imagination.”

Two commissioned works, one arranged by the orchestra’s music director Jennifer Sacher Wiley and the other written by composer Erin Graham will also be featured. Additionally, the concert will showcase guest artist Andrew Rammon, who will perform Shostakovich’s first cello concerto.

A pre-concert lecture will be held at 2:15 p.m. Both it and the performance will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church located at 2000 Chestnut St., in Camp Hill. Tickets are $15 for general admission and $12 for seniors for the concert. There is no cost for students to attend, but high school and college students should bring a school ID. Tickets can be purchased at westshoresymphony.org or at the door.

In addition to the Masterworks Concert, the symphony will also offer a free children’s concert held on Saturday, Nov. 19 at 9:30 a.m. in the same location. This family-friendly program is free and will run for about 45 minutes. Snippets of many of the works to be performed the following day will be interwoven through an original, scripted "concert drama" intended to introduce young listeners to the instruments and music of the orchestra. Young concertgoers will get to meet guest puppet “Spirus Buck” and be introduced to a student production team from Camp Curtin School in Harrisburg

Works to be performed during the Masterworks Concert display a “prism” of changing moods ranging from brooding and mysterious (Beethoven's "Egmont Overture" and Mendelssohn’s "Hebrides Overture"), soulful (Rimsky-Korsakov’s "Russian Easter Overture,” and fiery (Shostakovich’s Cello Concerto No. 1, 1st movement) to intimate (Lysenko’s Popular Ukrainian Songs, arranged by Sacher Wiley), buoyant (Peck’s "Signs of Life" for string orchestra,) and shifting (Graham "Two Scenes for Orchestra").

Guest cellist Rammon was born in Las Vegas to a musical family. He grew up in Germany where he studied at the Frankfurter Musizkschole. After returning to the states, he went on to earn degrees from Pepperdine University and the Cleveland Institute of Music. Rammon has performed extensively as a soloist and in chamber groups in the U.S. and abroad. He is currently a cellist of the Lycoming Piano Trio and the Grammy-nominated Eaken Piano Trio. He has served as principal cello of the Williamsport Symphony and also has taught at Susquehanna University, Lycoming College, Bucknell University, Mansfield University and as a sabbatical replacement at Penn State University. He resides in Silver Springs, Maryland.

The West Shore Symphony Orchestra features some 60 instrumentalists drawing from the general West Shore and Harrisburg area. This is the sixth season that Jennifer Sacher Wiley, a professor of music from Susquehanna University, has led the group. The symphony performs three Masterworks Concerts a year, and also plays outdoor concerts for the community during the summer.

The group holds rehearsals on Monday evenings and encourages any strings players who may wish to join the orchestra beginning in winter 2023 to apply via the form on the website. This season, the West Shore Symphony Orchestra will also be holding a Concerto Competition for high school string players living in Pennsylvania with a deadline of Dec. 1. To learn about these opportunities, visit the website at westshoresymphony.org