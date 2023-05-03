Concerto competition winners Audrey Cherwinski on cello and Kellen Mikesell on violin will be featured at the West Shore Symphony Orchestra performance Sunday, May 7, at 3 p.m. at the Carlisle Theatre.

These two talented young artists were selected as the result of a statewide competition intended to give winning high school musicians the opportunity to perform with an orchestra. During the orchestra’s final Masterworks performance of the 2022-2023 season, Cherwinski will play a movement from the lushly beautiful Concerto for Cello by Édouard Lalo, and Mikesell will perform the lyrical but moody first movement of Henryk Wieniawski’s Violin Concerto No. 2. Beyond these two selections, the orchestra will perform works by Léo Delibes, José Elizondo and Franz Liszt. A pre-concert lecture will be held at 2:15 p.m.

As a separate event, the West Shore Symphony Orchestra will offer a free 45-minute family concert on Saturday, May 6 at 9:30 a.m. The family concert will take the form of an original "scripted drama," which will contain short segments of the Masterworks to be performed the following day. The family concert is intended for the orchestra’s youngest listeners and their families.

The Carlisle Theatre is located at 40 W. High St., in Carlisle. Tickets for the Masterworks performance are $15 for general admission, $12 for seniors, and free for students. For tickets and information, visit westshoresymphony.org.

Audrey Cherwinski has had many impressive musical accomplishments since she began her cello studies as a 6-year-old. Aside from being a West Shore Symphony Orchestra concerto contest winner, she is also a recent winner of both the Harrisburg Symphony Youth Orchestra and the Dallastown Area High School concerto competitions.

She has gained musical experience through attending a variety of summer music festivals and has also played in the Harrisburg Symphony Youth Orchestra, where she has served as principal cellist for the last four years. Cherwinski has participated in numerous PMEA festivals throughout her high school career, which has included serving as principal cellist of the District VII and Central Region orchestras. She has been part of the Pennsylvania All-State Orchestra, and she had the honor of playing with the All-East Orchestra. Cherwinski is currently a senior at Dallastown Area High School.

Kellen Mikesell is a gifted 17-year-old musician with many remarkable accolades to his credit. He has performed at Carnegie Hall twice, first as the Senior Division Winner of the Golden Classical Music Awards Competition, and again as the Senior Division Winner of the Philadelphia Music Teacher’s National Association Competition.

He was the Delaware County Symphony Concerto Winner in January 2021 and in the fall of 2021 and also won the Music Teacher National Association Senior String Competition of Pennsylvania. He is currently in his sixth season with Peabody Youth Orchestra in Baltimore and recently served as the Concertmaster for the PMEA All-State Orchestra. Mikesell attends West Shore Christian Academy and also plays piano, and trumpet and is a vocalist.

For the remainder of the concert, the orchestra will be featured performing three selections: Prelude & Mazurka from “Coppelia” by Léo Delibes, three movements from "Estampas Mexicanas" by José Elizondo, and "Les Preludes" by Franz Lisz.

The West Shore Symphony Orchestra offers three Masterworks performances throughout the season and free community concerts during the summer. This summer performances will be held at South Middleton Park on June 16 at 6:30 p.m., Paxton Presbyterian Church on June 17 at 7 p.m., and the Cleve J. Fredricksen Library on June 19 at 7 p.m.