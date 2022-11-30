Music: The Dillsburg Arts Council presents three seasonal events

During the month of December, the Dillsburg Arts Council will get audiences in the holiday spirit by presenting three seasonal events.

First up on Sunday, Dec. 4 from 2 to 4 p.m. will be an old-time acoustic program of holiday music with the Susquehanna Travelers. Next, on Dec. 11 from 2 to 4:30 p.m. will be an afternoon of Celtic Christmas music with Charlie Zahm and Tad Marks. On Dec. 17 from 7 to 9 p.m., the series will conclude with a Colonial Candlelight Service featuring readings of the season and music from the Dillsburg Brass.

All three events will be held at the historic Monaghan Presbyterian Church located at 15 E. Church St., in Dillsburg. Although registration is suggested, both the Susquehanna Travelers’ concert and the Colonial Candlelight Service are free. There will be a $15 charge for the Charlie Zahm and Tad Marks’ Celtic Christmas program. Visit dillsburgarts.org to register or purchase tickets for these events.

The Susquehanna Travelers perform traditional folk music including Old-Time Appalachian music, Celtic tunes and music of the American Civil War. Playing together for more than two decades, the group has performed at varied concert venues, Civil War re-enactments, Victorian and regency balls and museum presentations. The members include Allen Brenner on fiddle, Teresa Deckard on flutes and whistles, Mike Fox on mandolin and banjo, and Kevin Smith on guitar.

Charlie Zahm is a popular soloist at Celtic music festivals, as well as maritime and American traditional music events. Known for his baritone voice, which has been described as "coming along once in a generation," Zahm is also a masterful guitar player. He grew up with an early appreciation of the beautiful Celtic songs and melodies he first heard in the largely Scottish province of Ontario, Canada where his mother was born.

Throughout his lifetime, Zahm has built a repertoire of several hundred Celtic songs, both popular and obscure. He has recorded nearly 30 CDs and has released two DVD projects: "Out of the Mist" and "Charlie Zahm: An Evening of Classic Melodies." For the Dec. 11 holiday concert, Zahm will be joined by bluegrass fiddler Tad Marks, who hails from Baltimore. Marks has toured extensively across the U.S. and Europe with top-notch groups such as the Del McCoury Band, the Lynn Morris Band and Big Hillbilly Bluegrass.

The Colonial Candlelight Service will feature traditional carols, readings and music by the Dillsburg Brass. Immediately following the concert, audience members are invited to walk by lamplight to Dills Tavern for seasonal refreshments.

The Dillsburg Arts Council aims to revitalize the Dillsburg Borough and the surrounding areas through the arts. The council is housed in Monaghan Presbyterian Church where the church’s stained glass is a beautiful backdrop for their many events. The current church, which was built in 1849, sits on property deeded to the congregation by the heirs of Matthew Dill 18 years before the town of Dillsburg was laid out.