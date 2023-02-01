Music: Tenor Limmie Pulliam and pianist Mark Markham to be featured in concert

In honor of Black History Month, Market Square Concerts will present tenor Limmie Pulliam and pianist Mark Markham for the program, "Let Let Them Hear You: A Spiritual Journey," which will feature works by three important but lesser-known Black composers: Undine Smith Moore, Thomas Kerr and Hall Johnson.

The concert will take place at Market Square Presbyterian Church located at 20 S. Second St., in Harrisburg, at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 15.

Pulliam will also give a vocal Masterclass at Messiah University on Feb. 14, at 2 p.m., as part of Market Square Concerts' Soundscape educational outreach program.

A recent debut at Carnegie Hall is just the latest in a series of high-profile performances that is turning Pulliam into a singer of international repute. Large in stature with an even larger voice, Pulliam won the National Opera Association's Vocal Competition Artist Division in 2012, and in the ensuing decade, he has been steadily building his career.

In 2022 alone, Pulliam appeared as a soloist with the prestigious Cleveland and Philadelphia orchestras as well as the Tulsa and Los Angeles Operas. A little more than a year ago he also made his Metropolitan Opera debut, becoming the first Black singer to perform the role of Radamès in Verdi’s “Aida."

Despite these successes, the road has not always been easy for this 47-year-old tenor. As a young singer, he dreamed of a career that would take him to the world’s top stages, but instead ran into an industry that was extremely unkind to artists of size. He has said that larger artists were put under a lot of pressure to slim down, and even denied auditions until they did.

Negative comments regarding someone’s looks were common, and many artists of size were even told they weren’t worthy of careers. Because of a toxic environment created by rampant body shaming, Pulliam decided to quit singing and look for other ways to earn a living. During what was to be a 12-year hiatus, Pulliam worked at different jobs including as a debt collector and a security guard.

Then, when he was 31, a fortuitous incident occurred that eventually led Pulliam back to the classical music world. He had been working as a field organizer for Barack Obama’s first presidential campaign when he got an unexpected chance to perform the national anthem. The beauty queen that had been asked got cold feet, and Pulliam’s boss encouraged him to volunteer to sing instead. This led to him being asked to sing the national anthem at other events, and in doing so Pulliam began to notice some changes in his voice.

While he had taken a break from singing, his voice had grown substantially. It had also taken on a more mature, burnished quality that he felt was fairly unique among singers in the industry. He started posting YouTube clips, and within a few years, he began getting requests for opera engagements. He said he hopes that his recent successes might help to break barriers for artists of larger statures.

Pianist Mark Markham is widely considered one of the great artists of his generation. He has performed internationally in North and South America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. Excelling as an accompanist, he has collaborated with many fine singers. His current season includes performing Gershwin’s "Rhapsody in Blue" with the Lincoln Symphony Orchestra, concerts in Florence with mezzo-soprano Marianna Pizzolato, and recitals in Baltimore and Washington, D.C. with Metropolitan Opera soprano Leah Crocetto.

Aside from this concert in Harrisburg, “Let Them Hear You: A Spiritual Journey” is also on the schedule for stops in Lincoln, Nebraska, and Jonesboro, Arkansas.

Tickets are $35 for general admission with discounts for seniors, college students and adults accompanying children. Visit www.marketsquareconcerts.org to purchase tickets or learn more.