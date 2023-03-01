Get into the St Patrick’s Day spirit during the month of March when the Susquehanna Folk Music Society presents two concerts and a workshop showcasing touring Irish musicians. The events will expose audiences to the Celtic music traditions found in Ireland, including captivating vocals, as well as tunes played on harp, fiddle, piano and guitar.

First up on Wednesday, March 8 at 7:30 p.m. will be a concert featuring Irish vocalist and pianist Karan Casey. Called “... the Irish equivalent of Emmylou Harris,” Casey will appear with band members Sheila Falls on fiddle and guitarist Matt Heaton. Audiences can expect new material from Casey's most recent album “Nine Apples of Gold,” as well as favorites from past recordings.

Her music touches on many themes including family, loss and love, as well as the empowerment of women and the Irish revolutionary struggle. The performance will be held at the Abbey Bar of the Appalachian Brewing Company located at 50 N. Cameron St., in Harrisburg. Tickets are $25.

Casey grew up singing with her musical family in the Irish village of Ballyduff Lower in County Waterford. She studied voice and piano at University College Dublin and later at the Royal Irish Academy of Music where her first passion was American jazz standards. As a young woman, she relocated to New York City to study jazz at Brooklyn's Long Island University, before rediscovering her love of Irish traditional music through the city’s burgeoning Celtic music scene.

Very soon after she joined fellow musicians Seamus Egan, John Doyle, John Williams and Winifred Horan to form the much-beloved band Solas, with whom she recorded four albums. She left Solas after two years to pursue and solo career, and has since released 11 albums of her own, and has appeared on more than 50 albums as a contributing artist. She has toured widely in North America and Europe and was a frequent guest on Garrison Keillor's A Prairie Home Companion.

The second concert will be on March 26 at 7:30 p.m., and harpist Máire Ní Chathasaigh will appear accompanied by Chris Newman on guitar. Music performed during the concert will range from traditional Irish music to hot jazz, bluegrass and baroque. The performance will be held at the Fort Hunter Barn, located at 5300 N. Front St., in Harrisburg. Earlier in the day, she will also teach an hour-long Celtic harp workshop at 4:30 p.m. in the same location. Tickets for the concert are $24 and $18 for the workshop.

Ni Chathasaigh inherited her musical skills from her mother and grandmother, both of whom were well-respected traditional singers. She started singing at the age of 2, and then went on to master harp and piano. She won the “Under 14” All-Ireland Championship on harp, and then went on to win the “Under 18” title. She has also won the All-Ireland Senior three times.

Ni Chathasaigh is considered an important figure in the history of the Celtic harp as she recorded the first-ever harp album of traditional Irish dance music, "The New Strung Harp." She is also recognized for bringing innovation to the instrument by creating new approaches to ornamentation, which she laid out in her instructional book “The Irish Harper.”

Newman started playing guitar as a child and had mastered many styles before meeting Ni Chathasaigh and discovering Irish traditional music. Newman is also a prolific songwriter who has made a living writing jingles for commercials. Ni Chathasaigh and Newman have collaborated on four albums, including one that was named Folk Album of the Year by the Daily Telegraph. Ni Chathasaigh's harp playing has been featured on albums by the Indigo Girls and Rod Stewart.

For detailed information on these events and to purchase tickets, visit SusquehannaFolk.org.