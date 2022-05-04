Music: Susquehanna Chorale presents concerts to celebrate 40th anniversary

The Susquehanna Chorale continues its celebration of its 40th season with two live performances they have titled "A Celebration in Song!"

The concerts will be held at 8 p.m. on Friday, May 13 at the Derry Presbyterian Church in Hershey, and at 4 p.m. Sunday, May 15 at the High Center at Messiah University in Mechanicsburg. Both concerts will feature works that have been audience favorites throughout the chorale's tenure, including sacred motets, early American hymns, love songs and African-American spirituals. Audience members are invited to a reception following each performance.

Tickets can be purchased online at susquehannachorale.org. Admission is $24 for adults and $7 for students. Masks are optional at both locations.

Concert repertoire includes audience favorites such as Schubert’s "Holy, Holy, Holy" and Bruckner’s "Locus Iste"; Philip Stopford’s moving "Do Not Be Afraid"; two early American folk hymns, "Down to the River to Pray" and "No Time"; and "Java Jive," made famous by Manhattan Transfer. The concert will conclude with Rollo Dilworth’s "Shine the Heavenly Light," and a performance of "Shenandoah" when the chorale will be joined by several alumni. "Danny Boy" will also be sung in honor of the chorale's upcoming eight-day tour of Ireland, during which they will give three formal performances and several smaller recitals.

In honor of its 40th anniversary, the chorale has produced the book "Celebrating 40 Years Enriching Lives through Song." The 68-page book is packed with images and history including sections on the achievements of each successive decade, memorable "firsts," awards and recognitions, testimonials and quotes from singers, directors and staff. The $25 book can be purchased during the concerts or on the chorale's website.

The Susquehanna Chorale is a nationally recognized chamber ensemble of 37 adult singers. The group was founded in 1981 by Artistic Director Linda Tedford, who still leads it.

A graduate of Temple University where she holds a master of music degree in Choral Conducting, Tedford attributes the very high standards that she has always held for the chorale to the influence of her teacher and mentor, internationally renowned conductor Robert Page. Under Tedford's tutelage, the chorale performed throughout the Mid Atlantic States, including engagements at the Washington National Cathedral, the Chautauqua Institution in New York, and conventions of the American Choral Directors Association. Additionally, they have toured in Great Britain, Switzerland, Austria and Germany. The chorale can also be found performing larger works with the Harrisburg Symphony Orchestra.

During the last four decades, the chorale has performed world premieres of works from notable contemporary composers and has produced numerous recordings, including four which were formally considered for Grammy nominations. Additionally, the chorale is committed to developing future generations of singers through their Educational Outreach Program, which includes an annual Youth Choral Festival and choral experiences for more than 150 singers from third grade through the first year of college, as well as a conducting internship for college music majors.

When making decisions about the direction the chorale should take, Tedford has also been influenced by Choir America, an organization that she has participated with since its insertion in the 1970s. Choir America's goal has always been to lift the profile of choirs across the county and encouraged choirs to be professionally run.

“They have done an amazing job of helping choirs administratively, teaching them how to do things like raise funds, how to market, and how to plan for the future,” she said. “We began our Educational Outreach Program because of Choir America's concerns over the reduction of music programs in the public schools.”

The chorale is from all walks of life, and ages range from 22 to the mid-80s. The group is audition-based and each prospective singer needs to come prepared with an audition piece in a foreign language, must demonstrate that they are able to sight-sing and hold a pitch.

“I also ask them to read a poem,” Tedford said. “I want to see that they are really able to connect to the text.”

That kind of connection is important to Tedford. “When audiences come to a concert, they are looking for a life-changing experience,” she said. “We want to sing as perfectly as possible of course, but I coach each of my singers to think about what each word of the text means to them and how they can convey that meaning to audiences.”

