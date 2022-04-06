Music: Rock band Vanilla Fudge to perform at Carlisle Theatre

A concert this month in Carlisle will act as a nod to rock history when in 1968 the then-fledgling Led Zeppelin made their United States debut opening for their heroes and mentors Vanilla Fudge.

Legendary rock band Vanilla Fudge will take the stage at the Carlisle Theatre on West High Street at 8 p.m. Friday, April 22, and will be joined by Led Zeppelin tribute band Kashmir.

Tickets are between $39.50 and $49.50 and can be purchased at carlisletheatre.org.

Vanilla Fudge is considered one of rock's true '60s psychedelic icons. Best known for their cover of "You Keep Me Hangin' On," they are famous for brilliant (and often much longer) heavy rock arrangements of hit songs. Retrospectively, they have been cited as "one of the few American links between psychedelia and what soon became heavy metal," according to the theater.

Vanilla Fudge formed in 1967 with an original line-up that included vocalist and organist Mark Stein, bassist and vocalist Tim Bogert, lead guitarist and vocalist Vince Martell, and drummer and vocalist Carmine Appice. Vanilla Fudge enjoyed almost immediate popularity when their first album rose to No. 4 in the charts.

Between 1967 and 1970 they toured heavily, including a headlining spot at the Fillmore West with Steve Miller, appearances with Jimi Hendrix, and TV exposure on such legendary shows as the Dick Cavett, Merv Griffin and David Frost shows. During this period they also established themselves as one of rock’s most important stars when they were invited to perform "You Keep Me Hangin' On" on "The Ed Sullivan Show."

Considered groundbreaking by many music critics, Vanilla Fudge is thought to have influenced major powerhouse bands such as The Nice, Deep Purple, Yes, Styx, Led Zeppelin and Uriah Heep.

Exhausted by constant touring, the band disbanded in 1970, but has reunited several times including in 1984 when they recorded the album "Mystery," in 2006 for a tour with The Doors, and a tour on their own in 2008. In 2011 the band introduced themselves to a new generation of fans when they performed "You Keep Me Hangin' On" on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon.

For the past several years Vanilla Fudge has been back on the road again. Three of the band’s original members perform alongside the band’s newest member, bassist Pete Bremy who replaced Tim Bogert after his retirement and subsequent death. Aside from the stop at the Carlisle Theatre, their current tour will take them to the Flower Power Cruise in the Caribbean, the Newton Theatre in Newton, New Jersey, Paramount Hudson Valley in Peekskill, New York, and the Lamp Theatre in Irwin, Pennsylvania.

For this Carlisle Theatre gig, Vanilla Fudge will share the stage with the group Kashmir who are considered to be the nation's No. 1 Led Zeppelin tribute band. Kashmir's show features Jimmy Page's iconic double-neck guitar, John Bonham's drum solo, and Zeppelin’s greatest hits. Their primary focus is capturing the live performance and raw energy of a Led Zeppelin show.

