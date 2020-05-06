Music: Organizations wait out the pandemic

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Since a shutdown descended on the Midstate, regional arts organizations have had to scramble to react.

Even before Gov. Tom Wolf put a ban on large gatherings, many area concerts and festivals had already been canceled. While arts organizations are waiting until it’s safe to resume live events, some have just remained dark while others have begun to pivot to online programming.

The Carlisle Theatre was forced to close its doors in mid-March, but it is urging patrons to stay in touch via signing up for its newsletter and following it on Facebook.

In the meantime, the theater is offering free, virtual programs created by the “Players on High” and available on the theater’s Facebook page. Programs include Storytelling with Bongo, Spoons and Bowls and Quarantine Company, and programs feature puppetry, storytelling and music. The theater also plans a virtual Open Mic on Friday.

Additionally, the theater is seeking “2 Minute Movies” entries from young filmmakers 17 years old and younger to be shown on the big screen on Saturday, Sept. 26. A perfect, creative outlet during the pandemic, entrants are encouraged to “tell their story” using their smartphone, tablet or camera. There will be prizes by age category and submissions are accepted until Aug. 26.