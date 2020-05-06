Music: Organizations wait out the pandemic

Since a shutdown descended on the Midstate, regional arts organizations have had to scramble to react.
Even before Gov. Tom Wolf put a ban on large gatherings, many area concerts and festivals had already been canceled. While arts organizations are waiting until it’s safe to resume live events, some have just remained dark while others have begun to pivot to online programming.
The Carlisle Theatre was forced to close its doors in mid-March, but it is urging patrons to stay in touch via signing up for its newsletter and following it on Facebook.
In the meantime, the theater is offering free, virtual programs created by the “Players on High” and available on the theater’s Facebook page. Programs include Storytelling with Bongo, Spoons and Bowls and Quarantine Company, and programs feature puppetry, storytelling and music. The theater also plans a virtual Open Mic on Friday.
Additionally, the theater is seeking “2 Minute Movies” entries from young filmmakers 17 years old and younger to be shown on the big screen on Saturday, Sept. 26. A perfect, creative outlet during the pandemic, entrants are encouraged to “tell their story” using their smartphone, tablet or camera. There will be prizes by age category and submissions are accepted until Aug. 26.
Because of the loss of revenue due to cancellations, the theater is requesting that theater-goers consider becoming a “Friend of the Theatre,” buy gift cards for film events, or purchase tickets for future programs.
To learn more about the Carlisle Theatre or to donate, visit www.carlisletheatre.org.
Other groups and venues aren’t so lucky when it comes to turning to virtual programming.
Several weeks ago, Bluegrass on the Grass organizers announced the postponement of the festival until 2021. It was to have been its 25th annual event. As with all other years of Bluegrass on the Grass, the line-up was stellar and included the Grammy-winning group Michael Cleveland and Flamekeeper, along with Circus # 9, Charm City Junction and Mile 12.
“It was really a disappointment to cancel,” said organizer Davis Tracey. “But also a relief because we were so worried about keeping our audience safe.”
Although the situation is tough for the organizers and audiences, the cancellation of major festivals such as Bluegrass on the Grass has had a devastating effect on touring musicians.
“For us, countless gigs have been canceled for the indefinite future,” said Brad Kolodner from Charm City Junction. “Not only have all our shows been canceled, but it’s impossible to make any progress booking for the future.”
Don Cassell, a member of the Dismembered Tennesseans says that missing the 25th year reunion and celebration of Bluegrass on the Grass is especially hard.
“I performed at the very first BOTG, and the Dismembered Tennesseans have been there every year since,” he said. “We will not only miss this great day of music but the time we share with fans and friends, many of which have developed through the festival. It is a special time.”
