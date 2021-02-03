Music: Noah Fowler a young, rising musician

Many of us have our favorites among the musical celebrities who fill the airways, appear on TV and dominate our social media. There is so much amazing talent out there that sometimes we forget to check out the fine musicians who live and perform right in our own community.

One such example is Noah Fowler, an accomplished young guitarist, songwriter, producer and Carlisle native. Fowler plays Americana-tinged originals that he says have the “energy of rock, lyricism of folk, the complexity of jazz, and the character of country.” He’s played at the farmer’s market on Carlisle square, in local restaurants and during First Night Carlisle. Just last spring his band, Fowler and Folk, was nominated for a Local Grammy Award by the Central Pennsylvania Music Hall of Fame.

Fowler has been influenced by many, but he says that Paul Wegman from Natural Music Studios has been his longest-standing music mentor.

“I started studying with him when I was in sixth grade and the first two or three years was just learning guitar,” he said. “And then I got really interested in songwriting and recording, and he let me use all of the studio equipment and explore that whole side of things.”