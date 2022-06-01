Music: Newly renovated West Shore Theatre to feature jazz concert

Jazz music is on tap when the Harrisburg Jazz Collective Big Band hits the newly renovated West Shore Theatre in New Cumberland at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 14.

The Harrisburg Jazz Collective Big Band (formally the River City Big Band) is a 17-piece ensemble that performs jazz music ranging from swing to contemporary. Get ready for some terrific improvised solos, an intricate blend of harmonies, and an infectious, joyous energy!

Tickets are $15 and can be purchased online at www.westshoretheatre.org or at the door.

Called "Central Pennsylvania’s premier big jazz band," the Harrisburg Jazz Collective Big Band is co-led by famed Central Pennsylvania jazz pianist Steve Rudolph and trumpeter Bill Perbetsky. It was founded in 2014 and features trumpets, trombones, saxophones, piano, bass and drums. The group has more than 200 charts in a repertoire that includes tunes by renowned jazz composers and popular songwriters, as well as original compositions.

Concertgoers who love the Big Band era can enjoy music from such jazz greats as Count Basie, Duke Ellington, Tommy Dorsey and Harry James. More modern arrangements from noted jazz composers Thad Jones, Bob Florence, Bob Mintzer, Steve Allee, Mike Tomaro and Gordon Goodwin will also be featured. Although the Harrisburg Jazz Collective Big Band has somewhat of a revolving group of players, audience members will be impressed by the musicianship and sheer power of the ensemble.

Now that the Harrisburg Jazz Collective Big Band has found a new home, they plan on appearing at the West Shore Theatre one Tuesday per month. Upcoming dates will be posted on the theater’s website.

After months of extensive renovation, the West Shore Theatre, a landmark venue located in New Cumberland, has finally reopened. Known primarily as a movie house, the organizers have expanded the theater’s mission to include anything "from movies to live music to comedians to hosting private events.”

Other events in the June schedule include an appearance by the alternative folk group Dandy and the Big Sky Quartet, who were winners of the 2022 Central Pennsylvania Music Hall of Fame award for best EP/Album. Also, there will be a concert with the Thomas Cassell Band featuring Cassel, who is an award-winning mandolinist and a founding member of the respected progressive group Circus No. 9.

Additionally, there will be screenings of the action film "Top Gun: Maverick," a recital of New Cumberland School of Ballet students, a fun evening with Oxymorons Improve Comedy and a family show with the Frogtown Mountain Puppeteers. Visit the West Shore Theatre’s website for dates and tickets.

The West Shore Theatre opened in 1940 with its premiere movie “The Secret of Doctor Kildare.” The 430-seat theater was designed by theater architect William Harold Lee who was also responsible for the Majestic Theatre in Gettysburg. Many generations of area residents enjoyed movies at the theater until it closed in 2018 after nearly 80 years of continuous operation. The building was purchased in 2019 by Friends of the West Shore Theatre Inc., and reopened last month after a $2 million theater renovation that included creating a standing lounge area, stage improvements and a new digital projector.

The West Shore Theatre is located at 317 Bridge St., New Cumberland. For information and to view the upcoming calendar visit westshoretheatre.org.

