Music: Nashville record company deal in hand, Mechanicsburg teen singer/songwriter Christian Yeager releases first single

Making it in the music business takes both talent and luck. Yeager's first experience with music was in musical theater. He performed in his first show at the age of 5, and he has gone on to do more than 25 productions since. He was musically influenced by his father and grew up listening to a wide range of genres, but especially country music. He recalls fondly albums by Bobby Vinton and Lynn Anderson as being two of his favorites.

Yeager got serious about music during middle school and going into high school. It was during that time that he started writing his own songs and performing in area restaurants and small venues. During the pandemic, he made the decision to homeschool so that he could spend more on his music.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“When we were in quarantine, that's when I really started to excel, “he said. “I had the time to take off with my music. I wrote every day and was able to record what I did.”

Beyond having a beautiful voice and an engaging performance style, Yeager is very fortunate to have a parent with good music business sense and connections in Nashville. Tim Yeager, Christian’s father, spent a dozen years in Nashville as a studio vocalist working with stars such as Jean Shepherd and Louise Mandrell.