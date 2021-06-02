Music: Nashville record company deal in hand, Mechanicsburg teen singer/songwriter Christian Yeager releases first single

It’s been a busy time for Christian Yeager, a 17-year-old singer/songwriter from Mechanicsburg.
Since signing a record deal with Lamon Records in Nashville, Tennessee, last month, his new single, "Born for a Friday Night," has just been officially released. The release has prompted a flurry of attention from the media including requests for interviews from newspapers, magazines and television stations and invitations to appear on radio. Yeager seems to take it all in stride.
“It’s the result of a lot of hard work, but it is exciting to think that it’s going to be on all these streaming platforms and that people can call up a radio station and request it,” said Yeager, a junior at Mechanicsburg Area Senior High School.
Since this is his first really big release, Yeager’s not sure what to expect. “I hope to gain a broader fan base, and I hope that people will want to hear more."
“Born for a Friday Night” is an upbeat, country song that tells the story of a man who "was made in a small town, raised in a small house" and "burned by some bad calls," but remains resilient. “Cuz they are never gonna change a guy, who was born for a Friday night,” is the oft-repeated refrain. The single is beautifully produced with a full band, including a driving set drum and some very nice solo guitar work. The song shows off Yeager’s vocal prowess, especially during the last refrain.
Making it in the music business takes both talent and luck. Yeager's first experience with music was in musical theater. He performed in his first show at the age of 5, and he has gone on to do more than 25 productions since. He was musically influenced by his father and grew up listening to a wide range of genres, but especially country music. He recalls fondly albums by Bobby Vinton and Lynn Anderson as being two of his favorites.
Yeager got serious about music during middle school and going into high school. It was during that time that he started writing his own songs and performing in area restaurants and small venues. During the pandemic, he made the decision to homeschool so that he could spend more on his music.
“When we were in quarantine, that's when I really started to excel, “he said. “I had the time to take off with my music. I wrote every day and was able to record what I did.”
Beyond having a beautiful voice and an engaging performance style, Yeager is very fortunate to have a parent with good music business sense and connections in Nashville. Tim Yeager, Christian’s father, spent a dozen years in Nashville as a studio vocalist working with stars such as Jean Shepherd and Louise Mandrell.
When his son turned 15, they made a trek to Nashville to meet some of his old friends and to record a demo. In the last two years, he’s introduced his son to other musicians and composers, many of whom have taken Christian under their wings to teach him the ropes. Tim Yeager now serves as his son’s manager and oversees his developing career.
Yeager’s style is very much influenced by the county music to which he grew up listening, but he says that he would see his music marketed toward the pop market as well. Some of his compositions also have religious content, so it's likely that many these songs may get play on Christian radio.
“I think that being able to convey your faith through your music is something that is very important,” he said. “But I just want to get my music out everywhere so everyone can listen to it and enjoy it.”
To find more about Yeager’s music, check out his Instagram page, his Facebook page or visit christianyeagermusic.com