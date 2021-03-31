Music: Market Square Concerts presents 'Stuart and Friends'

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Violinist Alexander Kerr may be a familiar name to some since he has been a soloist with the Harrisburg Symphony Orchestra on several occasions during recent years. Aside from maintaining a busy concert schedule appearing with orchestras and in recital and chamber music performances throughout the U.S., Asia and Europe, Kerr is concertmaster of the Dallas Symphony Orchestra and professor of violin at the Indiana University Jacobs School of Music.

Violinist Peter Sirotin is the concertmaster of the Harrisburg Symphony Orchestra and violinist with the Mendelssohn Piano Trio, which he co-founded with his wife and pianist Ya-Ting Chang. He is also co-director of Market Square Concerts and is on the faculty at both Messiah College and the Levine School of Music.

Violist Michael Isaac Strauss has performed around the world as a soloist and a recitalist. He has served as principal violist for the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra for the past 20 years, and also performs in the Indianapolis Quartet and the ProMusica Chamber Orchestra. Strauss serves on the faculty of the Dana School of Music at Youngstown State University and the University of Indianapolis.