Music: Market Square Concerts announces season of in-person performances

Market Square Concerts, one of the region’s leading presenters of chamber music, has announced plans to hold its performances in-person during the 2020-2021 season.
Things will feel a little different for concert goers, though, since each performance will be held in full compliance with guidelines on social distancing, face coverings and size of gatherings. Six concerts will be held in all at various locations in Harrisburg, with the first one slated for October.
Peter Sirotin, the artistic director of Market Square Concerts, said he looks forward to sharing world class performances with the Central Pennsylvania Community. “It will be good to return to the unique atmosphere of live musical experience missed by many of us during the past few months.”
This season marks 39 years since the group began sponsoring concerts in 1981. It was designed to explore how music can transport us through time and space. Music performed will take the listener from Shakespearean England to the Italian Baroque era, 20th century Latin America and Eastern Europe, and even through the Great American Songbook.
Planned concerts will feature a diverse group of performers including Mark Markham, a renowned American pianist; Cuarteto Latinoamericano, winner of two Latin Grammy awards; Tabea Debus, German recorder virtuoso; and the Verona Quartet, winner of the 2020 Cleveland Quartet Award. The season will conclude with “Stuart and Friends,” a performance featuring the Harrisburg Symphony Orchestra’s conductor Stuart Malina on the piano.
The season begins on Tuesday, Oct. 6 when pianist Mark Markham plays music ranging from Johann Sebastian Bach and Frédéric Chopin, to Maurice Ravel and the Great American Songbook during a program that explores musical imagination. The concert will be held at 7:30 p.m. at the Whitaker Center for the Science and the Arts.
Next up on Sunday, Nov. 15 is Cuarteto Latinoamericano, a string quartet originally from Mexico City, which performs a program of music by Spanish, Italian and Latin American composers. The concert will be held at 4 p.m. at Temple Ohev Sholom.
The season continues on Wednesday, Jan. 13 when Tabea Debus joins American lutenist Paul Morton to perform a program of music written during the age of Shakespeare, including works by British composers such as Henry Purcell, John Dowland and Matthew Locke. The concert will be held at 7:30 p.m. at Market Square Presbyterian Church.
On Wednesday, Feb. 17, the Sinta Quartet performs works by Franz Schubert, Alexander Glazunov and others during a 7:30 p.m. concert at Temple Ohev Sholom.
The spring concerts will include the Verona Quartet on Sunday, March 14, at 4 p.m. at the Temple Ohev Sholom, and “Stuart and Friends” on Wednesday, April 28, at 7:30 p.m. at Market Square Presbyterian Church. Single tickets are $35, $30 for seniors, $5 for college students and free for K-12 school-age students.
For tickets, direction and other information, visit www.marketsquareconcerts.org or call 717-221-9599.
