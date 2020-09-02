Music: Market Square Concerts announces season of in-person performances

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Market Square Concerts, one of the region’s leading presenters of chamber music, has announced plans to hold its performances in-person during the 2020-2021 season.

Things will feel a little different for concert goers, though, since each performance will be held in full compliance with guidelines on social distancing, face coverings and size of gatherings. Six concerts will be held in all at various locations in Harrisburg, with the first one slated for October.

Peter Sirotin, the artistic director of Market Square Concerts, said he looks forward to sharing world class performances with the Central Pennsylvania Community. “It will be good to return to the unique atmosphere of live musical experience missed by many of us during the past few months.”

This season marks 39 years since the group began sponsoring concerts in 1981. It was designed to explore how music can transport us through time and space. Music performed will take the listener from Shakespearean England to the Italian Baroque era, 20th century Latin America and Eastern Europe, and even through the Great American Songbook.