Music: Luhrs Performing Arts Center to reopen with Nitty Gritty Dirt Band

The H. Ric Luhrs Performing Arts Center at Shippensburg University will present the legendary American Roots Music group, the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
With a history that spans over five decades, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band has won a Grammy, appeared on “The Tonight Show,” played at Carnegie Hall, opened for such disparate artists as The Doors, Bill Crosby and Dizzy Gillespie, performed at the Los Angeles Winter Games, and played at the inaugural Farm Aid concert. The group’s pivotal “Will the Circle be Unbroken” recordings helped to introduce many of our nation’s most important bluegrass and country musicians to a wider world of listeners.
A few years ago, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band kicked off their Golden 50th anniversary tour with a concert performed in the historic Ryman Auditorium of the Grand Old Opry, which was recorded for a PBS special. Following the tour, the ensemble grew to the same six-piece ensemble that will be appearing during their stop at the Luhrs Center, including Jeff Hanna on acoustic and electric guitar, Jimmie Fadden on drums and harmonica, Bob Carpenter on keyboards, Jim Photoglo on bass and acoustic guitar, Ross Holmes on fiddle and mandolin, and Jaime Hanna on electric and acoustic guitar.
Ticket prices range between $25 and $55 and can be purchased online at www.luhrscenter.com or by calling the Luhrs Center box office at 717-477-SHOW. As per university policy, masks are to be worn by all attendees. This concert marks the reopening of the H. Ric Luhrs Performing Arts Center after a 20-month hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nitty Gritty Dirt started as an acoustic jug band in Southern California during the mid-1960s, and by the end of the decade had become influential in that region’s burgeoning country-rock community. The band’s breakthrough came in 1970 with the release of their rendition of Jerry Jeff Walkers’ “Mr. Bojangles,” which peaked at No. 9 on Billboard’s all-genre Hot 100 chart.
Soon after they recorded the first of the “Will the Circle Be Unbroken” recordings; a triple album intended to “tie together three generations of musicians.” Guest artists included Nashville stalwarts Roy Acuff, Earl Scruggs and Jimmy Martin, country pioneer Mother Maybelle Carter, folk-blues guitarist Doc Watson, Merle Travis, Norman Blake and others. The acclaimed project is considered a landmark recording in American music.
In the 1980,s Nitty Gritty Dirt Band showed a strong showing on the charts with the pop songs “An American Dream” and “Make a Little Magic.” These singles also found traction on the country charts, precipitating a major country radio run. Sixteen Top 10 country hits followed between 1983 and 1990, including three No. 1 singles: “Long Hard Road (The Sharecropper’s Dream),” “Modern Day Romance” and “Fishin’ in the Dark.”
With so much material to work with, the band is making it a point to shuffle the setlists more often, giving its current tour newfound energy.
Shippensburg University’s H. Ric Luhrs Performing Arts Center is a 1,500-seat state-of-the-art venue located at 475 Lancaster Drive in Shippensburg. Typically, the center’s schedule includes a rich variety of genres including comedy, country, pop, hip hop, ballet, family programs, rock and more. To get notices about future programs, sign up for the center’s email newsletter at www.luhrscenter.com.