Music: Luhrs Performing Arts Center to reopen with Nitty Gritty Dirt Band

The H. Ric Luhrs Performing Arts Center at Shippensburg University will present the legendary American Roots Music group, the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

With a history that spans over five decades, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band has won a Grammy, appeared on “The Tonight Show,” played at Carnegie Hall, opened for such disparate artists as The Doors, Bill Crosby and Dizzy Gillespie, performed at the Los Angeles Winter Games, and played at the inaugural Farm Aid concert. The group’s pivotal “Will the Circle be Unbroken” recordings helped to introduce many of our nation’s most important bluegrass and country musicians to a wider world of listeners.

A few years ago, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band kicked off their Golden 50th anniversary tour with a concert performed in the historic Ryman Auditorium of the Grand Old Opry, which was recorded for a PBS special. Following the tour, the ensemble grew to the same six-piece ensemble that will be appearing during their stop at the Luhrs Center, including Jeff Hanna on acoustic and electric guitar, Jimmie Fadden on drums and harmonica, Bob Carpenter on keyboards, Jim Photoglo on bass and acoustic guitar, Ross Holmes on fiddle and mandolin, and Jaime Hanna on electric and acoustic guitar.