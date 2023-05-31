Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Christian Yeager is a talented 19-year-old singer/songwriter from Mechanicsburg who has known from an early age that he wanted to pursue a career in music.

This dream has taken him to Nashville where he is studying for a degree in music business at Belmont University. Living in Nashville has given him the opportunity to get to know the city's country music scene, and he has been actively catching lots of live shows, networking with other musicians and making himself known at recording studios.

He says he initially moved to Nashville with the goal of trying to fit in, but after living there for two years he has changed his mindset and now looks for ways to stand out.

Recently he took the career-defining step of seeking out a well-known music consultant who agreed to take him through the steps of selecting, recording and promoting a new song. The resulting single, “Somebody’s Loving You Right,” is picking up momentum on social media and has been released to radio stations.

Now back home in Pennsylvania for the summer, Yeager will kick off a busy tour schedule with a Single Release Party. Open to the public, the event will be held on Sunday, June 4 from 6 to 9 p.m., at the Vineyard at Hershey, located at 598 Schoolhouse Road in Middletown. Beverages and food-truck fare will also be available for purchase. Tickets are $10 for adults and free to youth 12 and younger. For tickets and additional information, visit Yeager's website at www.christianyeagermusic.com.

On tap for the evening will be a performance by Yeager and his band, which will feature a nice mix of originals, R&B, pop and country. Event-goers can look for covers by artists such as Aretha Franklin, Wynonna Judd, Stevie Wonder, Shania Twain, Brooks & Dunn and Ed Sheeran. The band will also do some songs to get the audience singing along like “Sweet Caroline” and “Friends in Low Places.”

“If you like popular music and you like what's happening on the radio, you'll definitely enjoy what I'm doing,” Yeager said. “The songs I'm doing for upcoming shows are great songs that everyone knows.”

Yeager plays some guitar and piano but primarily thinks of himself as a singer. He says he learned to sing by listening to the best.

"I was really inspired by Whitney Houston; I had an old CD of hers that I would listen to over and over," he said. “I told my dad that I wanted to sound like her, and he said that I was never going to be able to do those runs or to have that power. But, in recent years he said I have proven him wrong.”

While on tour here in Central Pennsylvania, Yeager is backed by his father on acoustic guitar as well as three teachers from the Perfect 5th Musical Arts Center in Mechanicsburg on electric guitar, bass and drums. They have been rehearsing once a week without Yeager, but now that he's home, he'll take the helm in order to prepare the band for more than 40 gigs this summer.

“They are all fantastic musicians," he said. “But I'm really picky.”

In Nashville, the session musicians at the studio where he recorded included instrumentalists who had recently laid down tracks with Stevie Nicks and Dolly Parton for Parton's new rock album. “They really were some of the best and quickest musicians I've ever witnessed," he said.

In 2021 Yeager was awarded the Best Youth Artist by Central Pennsylvania Music Awards. His song “A Needle in the Haystack” went to No. 17 on the country charts.

Included on his tour is a stop in Downtown Mechanicsburg on June 10 from 6 to 8 p.m. Downtown Mechanicsburg Partnership will host its first summer concert on the square, and attendees can bring a chair and blanket to listen to Yeager and his band.