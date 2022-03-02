Music: Local artists featured at Central Pennsylvania Music Awards

Now in its third year, the Central Pennsylvania Music Awards & Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony is bringing attention to artists on a local level.

The ceremony itself will take place at 7 p.m. March 24 at Hershey Theatre, and it was created as a way to grow the region's music scene. The ceremony will be a Grammy’s-style, red-carpet event honoring the best of this past year's musical groups and supporting businesses. More than 200 nominees have been selected in nearly 40 categories.

Additionally, legendary musicians Les Brown, The Emperors, The Pixies Three, Third Stream, The Del McCoury Band and Live will be inducted to the Central Pennsylvania Music Hall of Fame as part of the evening's events.

Ten nominees will be representing the Cumberland County area at the Central Pennsylvania Music Awards. They include Observe the 93rd (Best Song of the Year, Best Male Vocalist and Best Alternative Rock), DEAD (Best Tribute Band), Rock Mill Studio (Best Recording Studio), Woodshed Guitar Works (Best Instrument Shop), Cumberland Honey (Best Folk Band/Artist), Colt Wilbur Band (Best Cover Band), Gillian Smith (Best Female Country Artist, Best New Band/Artist), Christian Yeager (Best Youth Artist/Band), Nick Andrew Staver (Best Alt Country), and Nesmith Films (Best Videography).

Asked what the Central Pennsylvania Music Awards means to him, Derek Henry, a Mechanicsburg resident who has been nominated for Best Male Vocalist said, “It's obviously nice to be nominated and recognized, but the music community coming together to celebrate that mutual passion is really what we enjoy about it.”

Henry is one-half of the group Observe the 93rd, which he reports has kept itself pretty busy during the pandemic. “We've been dropping a new song every month or so and a handful of new music videos,” he said. “Our latest release is a song called Dopamine.” Look for the group at Lovedraft's Brewing Co. in Hampden Township, which is one of their favorite new venues.

Steph Landis said the nomination means being recognized for the heart and soul that Cumberland Honey puts into their music. “We have a very supportive following of people who appreciate our music, so I feel like the chances of being selected in the folk category are strong,” she said. "But the same could be said about the other nominees as well."

During the pandemic, the group did a few livestreams through Facebook and continued to practice together and worked up some new songs. They have many favorite local places to play, including Molly Pitcher Brewing Co. in Carlisle, The Winery at Long Shot Farm in West Pennsboro Township, Burd’s Nest Brewing Co. in Carlisle, Crostwater distillery in Lewisberry, Hook & Flask distillery in Carlisle, and any outdoor music festival. Both Landis and her musical partner Virginia Masland grew up in Carlisle, but have since moved to Gardners and Elliottsburg, respectively.

Gillian Smith, who lives in Mechanicsburg, said she is excited and honored to have received nominations in two categories this year. “I am very new to the PA music scene, so to even be considered for these awards is a success in my book,” she said.

During the pandemic, Smith focused a lot on writing songs with other people and playing anywhere where she was allowed. “I think the Central Pennsylvania Music Hall of Fame Awards are doing a great job making sure that live music and artists are recognized,” she said. "Having their support helps all of us out, and it keeps the music scene alive in Central PA.”

Christian Yeager, a Mechanicsburg Area Senior High School senior, said he is thankful to the Central Pennsylvania Music Hall of Fame for supporting young artists in the area. Yeager is an aspiring performer and songwriter who has done very well on the charts with the debut single, “Born For A Friday Night,” which he recorded last fall in Nashville. A follow-up single will be released in March. Additionally, On March 3, 4, 5 and 6, he will be featured as Joseph in Mechanicsburg’s spring musical, "Joseph and The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat." Yeager plans to move to Nashville in the fall to attend Belmont University.

Tickets for the awards show are $25 and can be purchased at cpmhof.com. The Hershey Theatre is located at 15 E. Caracas Ave., in Hershey. An after-party will be held at The Englewood located at 1219 Research Blvd., in Hummelstown beginning at 9:30 p.m.

