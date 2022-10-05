Music: Legendary music icon Three Dog Night to appear at Luhrs Center

In the more than five decades since Three Dog Night was first introduced to the music world, the band is still considered one of the most successful of all time.

Three Dog Night had chart and record sales effectively unmatched in popular music including 21 consecutive Top 40 hits, 7 million-selling singles, and 12 straight Certified Gold LPs. With such hits as “Mama Told Me (Not to Come),” “Joy to the World,” “Shambala,” “Eli’s Coming” and “Black and White,” their music remains evident in everyday culture where it is often heard on the radio or seen in TV commercials or in movies.

Three Dog Night makes a stop at the H. Ric Luhrs Performing Arts Center at 7:30 pm on Thursday, Oct. 13. The band will appear with special guest Danny McGaw. Tickets, which are $59, $55, $49 or $44 depending on seating preferences, are available at www.luhrscenterboxoffice.com or by calling 717-477-7469.

Three Dog Night was formed in 1967 with the vocal trio of Danny Hutton, Cory Wells and Chuck Negron. The band’s unique name refers to native Australian hunters in the outback who huddled with their dogs for warmth on cold nights; the coldest being a “three dog night.”

While a focus on tight vocal harmonies set them apart from rock bands of their generation, they also had a crackerjack lineup of instrumentalists including guitarist Michael Allsup, keyboardist Jimmy Greenspoon, bassist Joe Schermie and drummer Floyd Sneed. The band had a diverse range that couldn’t be classified into any one music genre. Over the years, the band has made its way on the charts for easy listening, rock, R&B and country, and has even recorded with the London Symphony Orchestra.

Three Dog Night didn’t write any of their iconic songs themselves, but their keen knack for detecting potential hits led them to work with some of the best songwriters of their era. Examples include, “Joy to the World” and “Never Been to Spain,” which were composed by Hoyt Axton; “Mama Told Me (Not to Come)” composed by Randy Newman; “An Old-Fashioned Love Song” composed by Paul Williams; "Eli’s Coming” composed by Laura Newman; “Shambala” composed by Daniel Moore; and “One” composed by Harry Nilsson.

These days Three Dog Nights maintains an aggressive, year-round touring schedule of over 70 dates a year. Their performances at theaters, fairs, festivals, corporate events and casinos help to reconnect them to their Baby Boomer audience while also building a new fanbase. Since 1986, the band has performed over 2,200 shows, including at two Super Bowls.

Throughout its over 50 years on the road, Three Dog Night has gone through many lineup changes while keeping its essential sound and repertoire intact. The band’s current configuration features such veterans as original member Danny Hutton on vocals and long-time guitarist Michael Allsup. The group is rounded out by Paul Kingery on guitar and bass, Pat Bautz on drums, David Morgan (formerly of The Association) on vocals, and Howard Laravea (formerly of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons) on keyboards.

The H. Ric Luhrs Performing Arts Center is located at the Shippensburg University campus at 475 Lancaster Drive in Shippensburg. The entrances to all Luhrs Center parking lots are located off of Adams Drive and Bucks Drive. The concert will be offered at the venue’s full capacity, and masks are optional. The Luhrs Center encourages all guests to be fully vaccinated for the health and safety of themselves and others.