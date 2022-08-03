Music: LANY rocks Harrisburg on Aug. 18

On Friday, Aug. 18, Los Angeles-based rockers LANY will make a stop in Harrisburg as part of their 34-city Summer Forever Tour.

Nominated in 2021 for Pollstars “Best Pop Tour,” the group’s fan base continues to expand with more than 3.5 billion in streaming, 750 million in video views, and 500,000 in worldwide ticket sales. The concert will be held at Harrisburg’s Riverfront Park and is sponsored by Harrisburg University Presents. The band Surfaces will open.

The event will begin at 8 p.m. with doors opening at 6 p.m. Advance tickets are general admission and begin at $55.

LANY’s name (pronounced "Lay-nee") is a nod to Los Angeles and New York and represents the group’s desire to spread their music from coast to coast. Their sound combines the feel of '80s radio pop, '90s rhythm and blues, and atmospheric synths.

LANY formed in Nashville in 2014, and they recorded their first two songs "Hot Lights" and "Walk Away" in just four days. Continuing their frenzy of songwriting and recording, they released three EPs over the next year. The third, "Make Out," contained the hit ILYSB (I Love You So Bad), which has been streamed more than 100,000 times and has since been certified platinum. In 2015 the band signed with Polydor Records, and their self-titled debut album arrived two years later.

Released in 2018, LANY’s sophomore album, "Malibu Nights," cracked the Billboard Top 40 Charts, and its title song “Malibu Nights" became a hit and has since been certified gold. For their next effort, "Momma’s Boy" (recorded in 2020), the band moved their operations to Nashville, where bandmember Paul Jason Klein says they were looking for “just a certain type of song that they make there.”

Writing sessions took place with Grammy Award-winning songwriter Dan Smyers, and during this period, five of the 14 tracks on the recording were produced. Once back in Los Angeles, the group completed the album, which they refer to as a “sweeping tribute to home, heritage and Americana.” This album has been the most successful to date, with a chart peak in the Top Ten. Their latest album, "gg bb xx," was recorded in 2021.

Throughout the years the group has worked hard to develop a huge fan base (the band has over 2.5 million followers on Spotify alone) by touring relentlessly. Past tours have included The Make Out Tour in 2016, Kinda Tour in 2016, LANY World Tour in 2017-2018, Malibu Nights World Tour 2018-2019, UK/IRE Tour in 2020, and gg bb xx Tour in 2021. Although the original group featured Paul Jason Klein, Jake Goss and Les Priest, Priest left the group this past April to concentrate more on his life as a writer/producer in Nashville.

The opening act, Surface, is a Texas duo that features Colin Padalecki and Forrest Frank. Their music contains a mix of reggae, soul, hip-hop and electronic; all delivered with a fresh, positive vibe. The group will be accompanying LANY on their Summer Forever Tour.

The concert will be held outdoors at Harrisburg’s Riverfront Park located on North Front Street (just north of Washington Street). It is prohibited to bring in food or alcohol, but beer, food truck fare, as well as band merchandise, will be available at the event. Parking is available in Harrisburg on the streets for free after 5 p.m. or for $10 on City Island or in the Market Square Garage.

This is a standing concert, so blankets and lawn chairs are not allowed. Visit the website for other restrictions.

In early July Harrisburg University of Science and Technology announced that the return of the Summer Concert Series would feature seven national recording artists. To date, two concerts have been held. Performances still to come will showcase Kaleo, Lord Huron, Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats. For tickets, information and a schedule of upcoming shows, visit https://concertseries.harrisburgu.edu/summer-series