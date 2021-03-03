Music: Jazz pianist to appear in virtual concert

The Central Pennsylvania Friends of Jazz will hold the first of three virtual spring concerts at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 11, when they present pianist Cyrus Chestnut in a performance recorded at Triforce Studios in Lancaster.
Considered one of jazz’s most celebrated performers, Chestnut is lauded as an imaginative improviser with a unique style influenced by jazz, gospel and classical. He has been featured at many premier venues and festivals including the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts and the New Orleans and Montreux Jazz festivals, and has collaborated with notable artists such as the Turtle Island String Quartet.
A jazz musician, composer, bandleader and educator, Chestnut was born in 1963 in Baltimore and grew up in a home filled with the gospel music to which his church-going parents listened, as well as music from jazz greats such as Thelonious Monk and Jimmy Smith.
An alumnus of two of the nation’s top music institutions, Chestnut attended Peabody Preparatory before excelling as a student at Berklee College of Music, where he received the Oscar Peterson Award, Count Basie Award and Quincy Jones Award for his exceptional skill.
After graduating from Berklee, Chestnut found himself as an in-demand sideman, working through the late ‘80s and early ‘90s with a string of well-known performers, including jazz vocalist Jon Hendricks, trumpeter Terrence Blanchard and jazz legend Wynton Marsalis. In 1992 he made his solo debut with "The Nutman Speaks" and since then has produced many notable recordings as a bandleader including "Dark Before the Dawn" (1994), "Soul Food" (2001), "You are My Sunshine" (2002), "Genuine Chestnut" (2005), "Spirit" (2008), "Soul Brother Cool" (2013) and "There’s a Sweet, Sweet, Spirit" (2017).
His latest effort, "Kaleidoscope," was produced in 2018 and featured Eric Wheeler on bass and Chris Beck on drums. His work has also been featured in films such as "Kansas City" and "Piano Grand: A Smithsonian Celebration."
Chestnut most regularly tours in a trio format, playing at jazz festivals around the world, as well as clubs and concert halls. His reputation as a soloist has also led him to be first on the list for the piano chair in many big bands, including the Lincoln Center Jazz Orchestra and the Dizzy Gillespie All-Star Big Band.
The Central Pennsylvania Friends of Jazz was founded in 1980 with the mission of sharing the joy of live jazz. Each year, they produce the Central Pennsylvania Jazz Festival, a concert series, and co-sponsor the Dauphin County Jazz & Wine Festival. Additionally, the Central Pennsylvania Friends of Jazz sponsors educational initiatives for youth including the Central Pennsylvania Jazz Camp, the Friends of Jazz Youth Band, and the Ron Waters Scholarship.
Chestnut's performance on March 11 will be the first of three virtual concerts this spring where "attendees" can enjoy music from the convenience and safety of their living rooms.
Tickets are $10 and $5 for Central Pennsylvania Friends of Jazz members. Other upcoming virtual concerts include 3D Jazz Trio on April 8 and Joe Locke/Warren Wolf Duo on May 13. Tickets and information are available at friendsofjazz.org.