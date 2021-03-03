Music: Jazz pianist to appear in virtual concert

The Central Pennsylvania Friends of Jazz will hold the first of three virtual spring concerts at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 11, when they present pianist Cyrus Chestnut in a performance recorded at Triforce Studios in Lancaster.

Considered one of jazz’s most celebrated performers, Chestnut is lauded as an imaginative improviser with a unique style influenced by jazz, gospel and classical. He has been featured at many premier venues and festivals including the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts and the New Orleans and Montreux Jazz festivals, and has collaborated with notable artists such as the Turtle Island String Quartet.

A jazz musician, composer, bandleader and educator, Chestnut was born in 1963 in Baltimore and grew up in a home filled with the gospel music to which his church-going parents listened, as well as music from jazz greats such as Thelonious Monk and Jimmy Smith.

An alumnus of two of the nation’s top music institutions, Chestnut attended Peabody Preparatory before excelling as a student at Berklee College of Music, where he received the Oscar Peterson Award, Count Basie Award and Quincy Jones Award for his exceptional skill.