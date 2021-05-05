Music: Gettysburg Bluegrass Festival returns this spring

Essentials such as modern bathroom facilities are offered, and even such amenities as a stocked trout pond, Adventure Golf Course, playgrounds, tennis court, game room and a bass and boating lake are also available.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Concerts will be presented from the Sterling Pavilion, a “King Post Truss” timber frame structure built in the architectural traditions of the surrounding area. Attendees should plan to bring chairs or blankets.

Headliner Rhonda Vincent began her career as a young child playing in her family’s band, the Sally Mountain Show. She quickly burned through learning mandolin and fiddle before appearing on TNN's nationally televised "You Can Be a Star" program in her mid-twenties. Since then, her prestigious career has found her singing with Grand Ole Opry's Jim Ed Brown, recording with her band on Rebel and Rounder Records, and headlining at bluegrass festivals.

Today, Vincent is one of the most decorated women in bluegrass history having netted seven Grammy nominations and a 2017 win for the album "All the Rage: Volume One," 12 International Bluegrass Music Awards for Female Vocalist of the Year, Recorded Event of the Year, Entertainer of the Year, and Song of the Year, and many awards for the Society for the Preservation of Bluegrass Music in America.